The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has taken up the challenge of creating quarantine protocols that will allow, ultimately, the purchase of South African yearlings and tried horses in the same manner as it does everywhere else in the world.

“We have a major ambition which is to open up South Africa to be part of a wider international scene,” said Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, chief executive officer of the HKJC, recently.

