SA Jockeys In Hot Water Over Bookie

The Mauritius Turf Club Stewards held an inquiry today into photographs of jockeys and a licensed bookmaker, that were circulating on social media. It is an offence in Mauritius for jockeys to socialise with bookmakers.

Evidence was taken from jockeys Brandon Lerena and Raymond Danielson.

Both Jockeys explained that on Wednesday 21 June 2017 they were invited on a boat trip by a person named “Ash” / “Ashley” who said he was a fashion consultant from ‘Fashion TV’.

Lerena and Danielson alleged that they did not know at the time that this person was a licensed bookmaker.

After consideration, both jockeys were found guilty of a breach of section (k) of their Expatriate Jockey’s License which states:

“No jockey is permitted to contact, deal or otherwise associate or be in any way connected with any bookmaker, bookmaker’s clerk, betting agent or anyone connected thereto. Whenever the Racing Stewards have reason to believe that a jockey has transgressed this clause, the Racing Stewards shall immediately open an inquiry and may take such sanctions as are open to them under Rule 11(d) of the Rules of Racing and make such recommendation as they think fit to the Licensing Committee.”

Lerena and Danielson were suspended from riding in races for 3 months each under MTC Rule 11(d).

Further, the Stewards have made recommendations to the Licensing Committee in regards to the licenses of both jockeys.

Following these suspensions, all bets on the races in which they were supposed to ride have been cancelled. Betting will be reopened once the two jockeys’ replacements are announced.

Jockey Muzi Yeni was also summoned to attend an inquiry but could not do so as he was busy with the Mauritian police with regard to his Whatsapp matter.

Read more about that here

There was no indication as to whether Yeni would be taking up his engagement to ride Ten Gun Salute in the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday, although unconfirmed reports suggest that Keagan De Melo will take the ride.