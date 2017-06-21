Scottsville First Timers Today

PAUL GADSBY

Race 1 – LADY ELLIODOR (5): Need a run.

THERESE MITCHLEY

Race 1 – LOVEMETWOTIMESGIRL (6): A lovely filly but will need the experience.

STUART FERRIE FOR DENNIS DRIER

Race 2 – SACRED FLAME (14): Will need a run.

Race 2 – TARANAKI (15): Nice horse, quartet chance.

Race 2 – ROURKE (17): Nice horse, quartet chance.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 3 – EYES WIDE OPEN (4): A nice colt, include in the quartet.

WENDY WHITEHEAD

Race 3 – JABULI (6): He will need the experience.

NATHAN KOTZEN

Race 3 – TOMMY GRAND (12): A nice sort but might just need the run for the experience.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.