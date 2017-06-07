Jockey Anthony Delpech was adamant that runner-up Gimme Six would have beaten Lady Of The House were it not for intimidation in the final stages of the Woolavington 2000 on Saturday.

”It’s difficult for the guys in the boardroom – especially when there’s no contact. But us jockeys know…,” said Delpech.

The Stipes reported:

GIMME SIX (A Delpech) shifted out approaching the 100 metre mark. Thereafter this filly was corrected and shifted in away from the crop. GIMME SIX (A Delpech) and LADY OF THE HOUSE (P Strydom) then both shifted in independently over the final 50 metres.

A race review was called by a Stipendiary Steward regarding this incident which was followed by an Objection lodged by Jockey A Delpech, rider of the second placed horse GIMME SIX against the winner, LADY OF THE HOUSE (P Strydom) on the grounds of interference and intimidation in the latter stages. The Board after reviewing the patrol videos and hearing all the evidence over-ruled the Objection, refunded the deposit and allowed the Judge’s Result to stand.

Jockey P Strydom the rider of LADY OF THE HOUSE reported that his saddle slipped back in running.