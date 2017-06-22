An Oscar – Or A Wally?

A Tellytrack presenter who had obviously never heard of the KZN Derby and Oaks sponsors Track & Ball and referred to them as ‘Track and whatever’ deserves an Oscar for a new level of amateur arrogance on the racing channel.

When a former top jockey gets roasted for an, admittedly ill-conceived analogy, to describe a sweating horse, there are seemingly one set of rules for one group and a different lot for the other.

Tellytrack is rated R18 – so the odd adult chirp can surely be excused.

But incompetence – that’s another story entirely.

