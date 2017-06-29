Duke Filly Tops Day One

A Duke Of Marmalade filly bred by Rathmor Stud topped the opening day of the Sibaya KZN Yearling Sale held in glorious weather conditions at the popular hotel and casino complex North of Umhlanga Rocks.

C’est Serra (#25) sold for R460 000 to Team G Racing. A half-sister to the eight-time winner One Cool Dude, she is out of Misty River by Western Winter

The top-selling colt was the Summerhill Stud-bred Caliente (#30), who sold for R320 000 to Nic Jonsson.

A half-brother to the lightning fast Roy Magner trained eight-time winner Greasepaint, he is by Visionaire out of Lady Red by Russian Revival.

The sale continues at 12h00 on Friday.

Photo – kind courtesy of Candiese Marnewick