Snaith Could Float A Place Today

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 1 – JADEED (3): Will need the racing experience.

RENATE DU PLESSIS

Race 1 – SUPREME WINTER (7): Is beautifully bred – looking for a good experience for him.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Race 1 – ZEN SPIRIT (10): Could not be contacted.

DAN KATZ FOR DARRYL HODGSON

Race 2 – COUNT NU (2): Very green and will need the run badly.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 2 – FLOATING ON WATER (3): Has not seen Kenilworth yet! Nice colt but will need his first run due to the lack of grass available in the Western Cape presently – it is therefore hard to assess his chances but on his work back home, he could run a minor place.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 2 – FOOL PROOF (4): Should need the experience.

BRETT CRAWFORD

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

MIKE STEWART

Race 2 – IT IS WHAT IT IS (9): Nice filly but will be very green.

Race 2 – TIGER BRIGHT (10): Nice horse but will be very green.