Tarry Or Snaith – Safe Or Six?

Sean Tarry is enjoying the season of his professional life and he holds a strong hand in Saturday’s R1 million Gr1 Woolavington 2000, a race he last won in 2008.

Tarry picked up a Gr1 double last weekend and he comes to war here with a powerful coupling – and a possible strategic jockey booking for the SP top-rated, Safe Harbour.

Muzi Yeni doesn’t ride as often as he would probably choose to for the Tarry string, but the recent Betting World 1900 whizz gets a big chance for a Gr1 success on the ever reliable Safe Harbour.

A hard-working daughter of Elusive Fort, Safe Harbour just doesn’t know how to run a poor race and is a seasoned traveller who can always be expected to deliver a cracking performance. Her form to the likes of Just Sensual, Bela-Bela, William Longsword and Orchid Island gives her a major shout here.

She tired late when run out of it into fourth behind Nother Russia in the Empress Club Stakes last time and gets a big – and overdue – chance to win her first race in 8 months.

Justin Snaith bids for his third win in this race in four years and sends out the Gr2 Fillies Guineas – Gr3 Umzimkhulu Stakes winner Gimme Six.

The daughter of Gimmethegreenlight has drawn beautifully at 1 and enjoys the services of Anthony Delpech as she rises in class and steps up in ground.

If she stays, this vastly improved racer must go close.

S’manga Khumalo rides the second of the Tarry duo in shock Gauteng Fillies Guineas winner, Smiling Blue Eyes.

The grey Dynasty filly was not at her best at her last two starts when out of the money in the SA Fillies Classic and the SA Oaks, and her well-being can only be taken on trust.

Anton Marcus’ booking will have many punters watching Epona, who won the Listed East Coast Cup in class style recently.

While that was on the poly, she is a highly rated turf stakes winner and could change the Joey Ramsden luck after a forgettable afternoon at Scotttsville last weekend.

The strong galloping Judpot filly Final Judgement heads the three-cornered Kotzen attack and steps up to the 2000m after two excellent feature runner-up cheques to Gimme Six.

If she stays, she comes into the focus with Richard Fourie in the saddle, and the Gr2 Golden Slipper winner looks most effective at this track.

Joe Soma makes a rare trip to Greyville with SA Oaks victress, Wind Chill.

The classy and consistent Silvano filly has drawn wide at 14 and it is interesting that Anton Marcus, who would have had the choice of the Mayfair Speculators’ trio, opts to ride Epona.

Mike de Kock’s well-bred SA Fillies Classic winner Orchid Island appeared not to stay when a steady fifth in the SA Oaks at her last start.

The daughter of Silvano has shown top-class ability over this trip and hints at inclusion in exotics if she adapts to Greyville.

The very progressive Judpot filly Bi Pot is held in high regard by her connection and has continued to improve.

Her last two placed efforts in the SA Fillies Classic and Oaks do suggest though that she could be held by the likes of Wind Chill and Orchid Island.

Oak Tree

SA Oaks runner-up Oriental Oak has her first run back for Glen Kotzen on transfer from the Gauteng yard of Robbie Sage.

She actually beat her Oaks conqueror Wind Chill three runs back in receipt of 1,5kgs and is not far off genuine Gr1 class.

The beautifully – bred Cape challenger Lady Of The House has pulled the widest draw of the lot but enjoys the value-added services of Piere Strydom and could improve on her disappointing Cape summer season efforts.

She ran a decent prep race in a small field on the poly last time of asking, and with improved fitness can get into the mix.

Dress For Success has won 4 of her 11 starts but is yet to face anything like this strength of opposition.

She stays well and could run into the back end of quartets.

Al Danza is the second of the Woodruff duo.

The daughter of Captain Al stayed on quietly for fourth in the Fillies Guineas behind Gimme Six but has drawn wide and cannot be selected with any confidence.

The High Life has been beaten by Gimme Six at both her recent starts and is well held on the Daisy Fillies Guineas run where she never quickened.

She was the spearhead of the Drier string down in the Cape during the summer and could be a quartet dark horse if finding her best form.

The third of the Kotzen trio, the well-bred Party Crasher, could be better than her rating and has shown an ability to run on steadily.

This half-sister to talented 2015 Woolavington victress In The Fast Lane should be at peak fitness after two good placed prep runs in KZN.

The Ideal World filly Onesie was unplaced on the poly at her last start in the Listed East Coast Cup and though looking outclassed in this league, is a course-and-distance winner, and comes in with an outside chance at best.

A high quality field of fillies, where provincial strength of form will be tested again.

Muzi Yeni could get the best out of Safe Harbour, while the Snaith flyer Gimme Six is one of the most improved fillies around and if not having peaked too early, could make it a hat-trick of feature wins.

Epona is highly regarded, while we have heard enough talk about Bi Pot to throw her in as a wild card.