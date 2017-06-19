Teague – Batting In The Major League!

Durban-born Teague Gould joined the illustrious ranks of jockeys who have ridden the jackpot when he booted home four winners at Fairview on Friday.

Unlike some of those to go before him, the 24 year old Gould did it in cavalier style without the aid of odds on pointers and very much the hard way – as evidenced by the exotic paying a massive R69159!

“| went to races expecting to ride a winner and hoping for a double. I could not have dreamt of the way it would turn out,” said the softly spoken lightweight.

Teague rode Await The Day (40-1), Lotus Elan (16-1) and Favour’s Pride (7-1) for Corne Spies, and rounded off his dream run on Wild Mistress (7-1) for Tara Laing. His previous best was a treble.

Little is known about the dog and beach loving rider, who started at the SA Jockey Academy after his Mom had met former Riding Master Paul Gadsby on a tour.

“I was small – I still am – and people often spoke about me becoming a jockey. But Mr Gadsby was the guy who made us think seriously about it when he gave us all the requirements.”

Teague started at the Academy in 2008 in the same class as Justine King, Jaswick Jordaan and Hennie Greyling. He says it was ‘tough but enjoyable’.

He rode his first winner on 18 July 2010 at Clairwood on a filly called Pagan Dance for Charles Laird.

Teague enjoyed solid support from Summerveld-based Tony Rivalland, for whom he rode his second and third winners, and also Craig Eudey and Alyson Wright, amongst others.

The former Scottburgh High School pupil goes to scale at 50kgs and has slotted into a productive professional career in the Eastern Cape. But the PE foundation was laid in Cape Town, where he rode winners for Harold Crawford, Shane Humby, Ronnie Sheehan and Crunchie Cronje.

“I landed up here in the Eastern Cape by chance really. I got a gap and got lucky early with a winner and a place for Jacques Strydom. Mr Tex Davie and Mr Vince Curtis, Riding Masters in PE and Cape Town respectively, were instrumental in me establishing myself here and I am extremely appreciative and thankful to them.”

‘I enjoyed riding for the Gavin Smith team as an apprentice and also did pretty well for Yvette Bremner and the Snaiths. I won the Founders Trophy in 2012 on that really smart horse Blaze Of Fire for Yvette Bremner. That was a thrilling and memorable win.”

Teague says he has found his niche and enjoys the lifestyle in Port Elizabeth.

“I work hard, have a great girlfriend and enjoy body-boarding and spending time on the beach and with my dog,” he adds.

Teague rides most of his work for Alan Greeff.

“I freelance but it’s good to ride the regular work for a powerful stable like Mr Greeff’s.”

And in the way that life has of evolving, Callan Murray’s Hong Kong stint has created further opportunities in the Windy City.

“Craig Zackey is riding first call for Tara Laing in Callan Murray’s absence – so that created an opportunity at Mr Corne Spies.”

“Three of my four winners on Friday were for the Spies yard. Their horses are very fit and it’s great to enjoy support from another top yard. Ms Laing’s runner Wild Mistress in the last leg was one that I thought I could win on. That final 100m lasted forever but she won well,” he said.

Teague, as mentioned, goes to scale at 50kgs, and is willing to travel – he says that he would welcome the opportunity to ride at other centres.