The May 2017 NHA newsletter focuses on the ‘Equine At Heart’.

Mr Lyndon Barends gives feedback from the IFAR conference, we get to meet first year SAJA Apprentices, Yuzae Ramzan and Jabu Jacobs and the NHA Lab shares some interesting statistics about what it takes to get the job done.

Click the link below to catch up on their latest news.

NHA Newsletter – May 2017