The 4yo dual stakes placed Trippi gelding Baritone topped the 2017 BSA Super Sale held at Greyville Racecourse on the same day as the Vodacom Durban July public gallops.

With July fever heavy in the air, the popular sale was held on Thursday 22 June and saw Baritone knocked down to J M Henry for R625 000.

The sale produced an aggregate of R2 922 000, with an average of R81 167. The median price was R25 000.

54 lots were catalogued, with 36 sold. 16 were withdrawn and 2 were not sold.

