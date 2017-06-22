Arthur – Still Talking!

The official Vodacom Durban July Gallops were held in front of an excited crowd at Greyville on Thursday morning and, as is usually the case, there was little to glean from the majority of the performances – although the sudden gearing down of favourite Edict Of Nantes had some observers scratching their heads.

Trainer Brett Crawford confirmed afterwards that the 3yo’s big race rider Anton Marcus had been acting under instructions to get him to put it in between the 600m and 300m, and then to ease off in the final stages. Being the intelligent horse that he is, Edict Of Nantes took the cue from his jockey literally – and stopped to a canter. Crawford said he was pleased with his charge and his Daily News 2000 winner ‘would be ready on the big day’.

Justin Snaith, who has the strongest hand in pure numbers with 5 runners, said that he felt the 3yo’s were ‘slung in’ and were weighted to win. While we have always felt that this is not a vintage crop, it may be the Snaith gamesmanship coming into play again as he sizes up his opposition.

The Cape trainer is considered by many to have ‘talked’ his 4yo Black Arthur into the July field, having issued a press release post his Cup Trial third. That was the 4yo’s first flash of form after 4 unplaced runs, beaten close to an aggregate 40 lengths in those outings this term. Gold Circle Director and experienced trainer Paul Lafferty labelled Black Arthur’s inclusion,’mind boggling’.

Nevertheless Snaith’s charges all turned out well this morning, with Black Arthur ironically putting in one of the gallops of the show. “He’s going to be there at the finish,” said a bullish Snaith after his charge clocked the fastest 400m to finish of 22,67secs.

His newbie, 7yo Master Sabina, put in an easy gallop – ‘my only good draw pulled on the day’, chirped Justin of the former Geoff Woodruff-trained dual Summer Cup winner’s barrier gate.

He added that It’s My Turn should not be underestimated. “He has had a low-key prep, He is well. Piere Strydom can overcome the wide draw. Don’t leave him out.”

His stayer Krambambuli needs a hot pace.”If it’s a rough race and some of the top ones encounter problems, Krambambuli will be running. He is very decent”.

Another poorly drawn, Elusive Silva put in an eyecatching gallop and was nicely weighted at 53kgs. He was earmarked early on as the Snaith July ‘dark horse’ and showed his courage with a great win in the Cup Trial last time.

While Justin is smiling, there is said to be some unhappiness in the Bass-Robinson camp with the fact that their R5,2 million purchase Horizon could not make the final field – the Daily News third placer comes in as first reserve.

While the stable has a strong hand with 2016 runner-up Marinaresco and the smart filly Nightingale giving the legend Mike Bass’ daughter his first July runners, Horizon’s outstanding gallop may have re-opened the wounds of the final field announcement earlier this week. The Dynasty colt worked with his group winning stablemate Live Life, and simply floated over the turf. He looks to be in the pink of condition.

His trainer Candice Bass-Robinson went on record on the Gold Circle website over the weekend stating that they were leaning towards rather waiting for the Champions Cup. “The July is a tough race and Aldo Domeyer thinks he could be better off in the Champions Cup,” she told Michael Clower. That rationale is very puzzling given the conditions of the Champions Cup. What extent their public statement went to influencing the selection panel will never be known but the colt’s owners face an uncertain seven days – the possibility always exists with fickle thoroughbreds that something may fall by the wayside.

Other horses to catch the eye were 2016 star The Conglomerate, Duncan Howells’ trained Betting World 1900 winner Ten Gun Salute and the poorly drawn Johan Janse van Vuuren runner, Brazuca.

Ten Gun Salute stretched beautifully and clocked 47,40 secs for the 800m to finish, and 22,86 secs for the final 400m.

His stable companion Saratoga Dancer ran with his head twisted under Divan Neethling and didn’t give too much away.

Last year’s winner The Conglomerate worked on the polytrack and moved well in the hands of Anton Marcus. The Australian-bred seems to grow another leg in KZN and will not be far off the action.

Brazuca has to jump from the worst of the draw on the big day but despite sweating up stretched out nicely in the hands of Donavan Mansour and clocked 22,89 secs for the final 400m.

Well done to the Gold Circle team on a professionally delivered production – particularly pleasing to have the snap trainer/jockey interviews between the gallops.