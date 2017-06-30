Weichong Takes The Salute

Jockey Weichong Marwing will get the opportunity to ride a long overdue July winner and will partner the Duncan Howells-trained Ten Gun Salute on Saturday.

This move was made by the connections of the Australian-bred gelding following the refusal by Mauritian Police to allow jockey Muzi Yeni to leave the island.

Yeni appeared before an inquiry on Tuesday and no further charges were pursued against him after his Whatsapp account had been investigated.

Mauritius Turf Club Director Of Racing Benoit Halbwachs told the Sporting Post earlier today that Yeni was being prevented from leaving the island as Police investigations into the Whatsapp case were continuing.

“We did not find Mr Yeni guilty in this matter and the police are not telling us anything further. I spoke to them this morning and they have nothing to say. The jockey is not under arrest and has freedom of movement on the island,” he said.

Halbwachs added that the Mauritius Turf Club would decide what action to take against Yeni in respect of the case where he was alleged to be one of three jockeys to have enjoyed a boat trip with a bookmaker. The decision would be made once the police had finalised the Whatsapp case.

Raymond Danielson and Brandon Lerena were found guilty under MTC Rule 11(d) and have already lodged appeals against their suspensions.

Yeni, the reigning Northern Cape champion jockey, was on a two week working holiday in Mauritius.