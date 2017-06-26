July Tote Betting Opens Today

TAB is guaranteeing a R10-million Pick 6 pool on the Vodacom Durban July race meeting on Saturday 1 July and a massive R13-million Quartet pool on the big race.

The Durban July traditionally triggers the biggest betting day of the year in Africa. Hundreds of millions of rand are bet with TAB and bookmakers on the day and TAB alone will pay out more than R120 million in winning bets.

TAB has been gearing up for the big day for weeks and has prepared an explosive betting menu for the Durban July meeting at Greyville.

The Pick 6 pool starts with a R2-million carryover and TAB expects the final total pool to soar over R11 million. TAB is backing its prediction by guaranteeing a R10-million pool and will make up any shortfall.

To win the Pick 6, you must choose the winners of Races 4 to 9.

TAB is also expecting a mega Quartet pool of more than R15 million on the Durban July and is again backing its estimate by guaranteeing a R13-million pool. The pool starts with a R1.2-million carryover and punters who manage to choose the first four to finish in Africa’s greatest horserace can count on a substantial payout.

And there’s more. TAB will pay six places on the Durban July, which means that customers who bet a horse for a Place in the big race will collect if their choice finishes in the first six – with 18 runners that’s a one in three chance of winning!

“The guaranteed Pick 6 and Quartet pools are to give customers the confidence up front to bet big. Bigger pools encourage customers to bet more and they don’t have to guess whether Pick 6 on the meeting and the July Quartet will be huge – we are guaranteeing it,” said TAB boss Vee Moodley.

“Paying six places is a norm and is intended to give as many customers as possible the chance to experience the excitement of a winning bet,” he added.

Other highlights of the TAB betting menu for the day include a likely R3.5-million Place Accumulator pool and R1-million plus Quartet pools on both Races 1 and 12.

There will be two Jackpot pools. Jackpot One (Races 5 to 8) should generate a pool of about R2.3 million, while the pool on Jackpot Two (Races 9 to 12) should not be far short of R2 million.

Be sure to get your bets on as early as possible.