What A Winter – Flying!

Drakenstein Stud’s leading young sire What A Winter was represented by a seventh first crop winner when his 2yo daughter Fancifilly won in open company at the Vaal on Thursday afternoon.

Making just her second racetrack appearance, the Louis Goosen trained Fancifilly was always handy in the maiden plate over 1000m and stretched clear nicely to register a 2.1 length victory.

Bred by the Normandy Stud, Fancifilly is bred on the same What A Winter/Fort Wood cross as stakes winner Fort Winter.

What A Winter, who is currently South Africa’s Leading First Crop Sire by prize money, has made a sensational start to his stud career.

To date, What A Winter sired two-year-olds have picked up five stakes races, including the G3 Cape Of Good Hope Nursery, Listed Kenilworth Fillies Nursery, Listed East Cape Nursery, Listed Somerset 1200 and Listed Perfect Promise Sprint.

What A Winter, whose juveniles have already earned over R1 000 000 in prize money this season, ranks above such top class sires as Judpot, Redoute’s Choice and Dynasty on South Africa’s Leading Sire of 2yo’s table.

A son of triple champion sire Western Winter, champion sprinter What A Winter was a four time G1 winner whose 15 career victories netted his connections more than R3 million in prize money.

South Africa’s latest sire sensation has nine quality lots on offer at the 2017 KZN Yearling Sale –

Lot 27 –this filly, a half-sister to 4 winners, is from the same family as another top sprinter in Dambuster

Lot 49 –a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a ½ sister to Gr2 Merchants winner Thunder Cat

Lot 57 –a half-sister to a four time winner, this filly is from the great Queen Of Light family

Lot 66 –this filly, a half-sister to 3 winners, is a sister in blood to Guineas winner Solo Traveller

Lot 128 –this colt is out of a winning daughter of Gr1 winning 2yo Silver Arc

Lot 131 –out of a three time winning sister to Gr1 filly Six Blue Notes, this colt is from the same family as champions Jay Peg and Kochka

Lot 141 –a half-sister to a seven time winner, this filly’s relatives include sprint star Trip Tease

Lot 212 –this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to Gr2 winner Grey Cossack