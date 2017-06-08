Woodruff’s Princess Has A Chance Today

STANLEY FERREIRA and ERICO VERDONESE

No comment.

STEPHEN MOFFATT

Race 1 – EAGLE RULER (10): Could be a touch on the sharp side but could be worth including in the back end of quartets.

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 3 – PRINCESS TIN TIN (9): A nice filly – has shown some ability at home and should be competitive if not too green.

MIKE AZZIE

Could not be contacted for comment.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.