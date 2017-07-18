All Guns Blazing

Sound Proposition

Scottsville 9th July:

The fastest of the four 1200m races in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday was the MR82 Handicap won by the easy to back SONAR ACTIVE. Always available at around 10/1, the Royal Air Force gelding was a little slow into stride and as a result he raced in the rear early on. Once given rein though he quickened best of all and under a well-judged ride from Gavin Lerena, he got up late to deny the friendless BENGAL BOY.

The only other distance to stage more than one race was 1600m where the faster of the two events was not surprisingly the MR82 Handicap in which the favourite THE GREAT ONE did the business. He got away well when the gates opened and soon a length clear, led throughout. He ran on strongly in the home straight and with the rest well beaten he held off the running on GYRE by a half.

A Maiden Juvenile Plate over 1200m had gotten proceedings underway and here victory went to the heavily supported MIND YOUR BUSINESS. Backed into favouritism at the track (10/1 into 3/1), the daughter of Querari was soon up handy. She was ridden to lead approaching the 100m marker and won going away from the staying on pacemaker DAME COMMANDER by a length and a half.

Titbits

Freely available at 25/1 at the off, Sporting Post’s best handicapped runner SEA KING ran on well from the rear when getting up late to win the maiden juvenile plate over 1600m.

All At Sea

Vaal 11th July:

They raced on the inside track on Tuesday where quickest home in the four 1400m races was HIGH SEAS BEAUTY in the bill topping MR84 Handicap. Sent off a well-supported favourite at 16/10, Mike De Kock’s charge was always handy. She put her head in front 200m out and although the always handy KIRKCONNEL LASS challenged strongly below the distance, she won well by a half.

The faster of the two 1200m races was the MR76 affair in which SHIVERING SEA registered her third career victory. Taken straight to the front by Craig Zackey, the daughter of Captain Al led throughout. She led by a length and a quarter for most of the journey before cruising clear over the final 400m to score by three and three quarters.

They also ran two races over 2400m and by far the quickest of these was the Middle Stakes won by B TWENTY ONE. In a time more than 4,5 seconds faster than the maiden plate, B Twenty One was content to sit in midfield during the early part of the race. She cut through the field like a knife when the race began in earnest and won going away by a length and a half after striking the front 200m from home.

Titbits

Sean Tarry’s lightly raced runner O’LUCKY MAN won the opening maiden plate going away by five and a quarter.

Cutting It Fine

Greyville 12th July:

Favourite backers got off to a nice start at Wednesday’s poly track meeting when BORYA did the business in the opening maiden juvenile plate over 1400m. Backed into the red before the off, the Indigo Magic colt was soon up handy. He was ridden to lead shortly after passing the 300m marker and comfortably accounted for the running on RED EIGHT by two.

Three of the afternoon’s eight races were staged over 1400m and the fastest of these was the bill topping MR94 Handicap won by DOOSRA. Soon positioned close to the speed, Doosra ran on stoutly below the distance and after a thrilling tussle with MACDUFF (came from the backend of midfield), he only got the verdict by the narrowest of margins.

They also ran three races over 1900m and quickest home here was CUDUIARI in the MR65 Handicap. Drawn widest of the twelve, Andre Nel’s charge raced in the rear for most of the journey. He was baulked for a run when looking to excellerate early in the straight. Once seeing daylight though, he quickened nicely, and in another classic finish he got up by a neck. The runner up COURAGEOUS KING also came from the rear and didn’t find a clear passage in the straight.

Titbits

The heavily supported favourite ROY HAD ENOUGH only had to be pushed out when getting off the mark in the maiden plate over 1900m.

Down 17 In 3 Months!

Vaal 13th July:

Thursday’s action took place on the outside track. Three of the nine races were staged over 1000m and by far the fastest of these was the MR72 Handicap won by the very well weighted, MANX PARK. Racing off a mark some 17 points below that of where he stood less than three months ago, the 25/1 shot broke well and was soon up handy. He took up the running approaching the 200m pole and despite being reported as coughing and making a respiratory noise, he won going away by three and a quarter.

They also ran three races over 1600m and here another well handicapped runner on previous form, TRADING PROFIT was first past the post. Rated 96 by the official handicapper just 13 months ago (racing off 73 here), the son of Toreador led throughout. He was always in command and won without any anxious moments by a length.

Two of the three remaining races were for maidens over 1400m, the faster of which was that for the juveniles won by DEVIL’S PEAK. A full brother to the very talented DANCEWITHTHEDEVIL, St John Gray’s charge was always handy. He ran on strongly at the business end of the race and did well to get the better of the gutsy frontrunner RED INDY late on.

Titbits

Looking to make all, FREDERICO’S DREAM found another gear after being headed 200m out and won going away by a length and a quarter.

Inviting Hat-Trick

Fairview 14th July:

A MR85 Handicap over 1800m topped the bill on the poly track on Friday and completing a smart hat-trick here was INVITING LILY. Freely available at 5/1 on the off, the son of Dynasty raced in the backend of midfield for most of the journey. Once in the short home straight though he ran on best of all, and won going away from the useful SCENT (handy – led 220m).

Three of the afternoon’s nine races were run over 1200m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was ROCK ME VAR in the MR80 Handicap. Soon up handy, Rock Me Var ran on stoutly over the final 400m and it was only on the nod that he got the verdict over the gutsy front runner ZIP LINE. One to look out for next time from this race is third placed MIRACLE BUREAU. The former Gauteng campaigner was flying at the finish and did well to get within a length and a quarter at the wire.

They also ran three races over 1600m and marginally the fastest of these was the second division of the MR63 Handicap in which STONE TOWN caused a major upset. Sent off as the rank outsider of the fourteen horse party at 66/1, the in under sufferance Stronghold mare was content to sit in midfield early on. She ran on best of all when the strung out field began to concertina in the straight and got up nicely late to score by three quarters.

Titbits

The always handy ELUSIVE ROSE won the first division of the MR63 Handicap over 1600m very comfortably, with some in hand.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Fairview (fri)

Race 1: (13) Tiger Star 12

Race 2: (6) Seattle Dragon 9

Race 3: (7) Nimble 1

Race 4: (1) Captain Alfredo 79 (NAP*)

Race 5: (6) Let Her Fly 45

Race 6: (1) Supercilious 71

Race 7: (6) Green Lantern 73 (nb)

Race 8: (16) Taku Wind 52

Turffontein (sat)

Race 1: (4) Mambo Symphony 13

Race 2: (1) Queen Anne 11

Race 3: (13) Island Legend 17

Race 4: (1) Kings Creek 7

Race 5: (6) Watch My Dust 33

Race 6: (5) Magic 52 (EW)

Race 7: (4) Econium Love 49

Race 8: (11) Sim-Alley Bank 61

Race 9: (11) Silvery Dream 37

Kenilworth (sat)

Race 1: (5) Kasimir 39 (NAP**)

Race 2: (1) Angel’s Trumpet 44

Race 3: (2) Daring Miss 18

Race 4: (7) Silver Master 63

Race 5: (14) Boomtown Belter 45

Race 6: (10) Moonrise Sensation 57

Race 7: (1) Goodtime Gal 71

Race 8: (12) Lovely Rita 54

Scottsville (sun)

Race 1: (1) Al’s Bells 15

Race 2: (4) Khetiwe 22

Race 3: (16) Vision Of Trust 23

Race 4: (2) Elusivenchantment 77 (NAP*)

Race 5: (10) Ideal Winter 56

Race 6: (4) Sylvester The Cat 80

Race 7: (11) Storm Faerie 58

Race 8: (3) Wonder Worker 26

Race 9: (14) Esperanza Fire 46

Top rated winners last week included

Sea King won 25/1

Tendre won 5/1

Well Dressed won 3/1

Mr Mcsteamy won 26/10

Alfolk won 5/2

High Seas Beauty won 16/10

Borya won 8/10

Roy Had Enough won 5/10

Notebook:-

Devil’s Peak (St John Gray, Gauteng)

Miracle Bureau (T Laing, E-Cape)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Scottsville (stand side) 9th July

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,16s slow

1000m (1) Freddie Flint 57,79

1200m (4) Sonar Active 68,89

1400m (1) Sorceress 83,50

1600m (2) Eyes Wide Open 94,73

Vaal (inside) 11th July

Penetrometer 23 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,48s slow

1200m (2) Shivering Sea 70,18

1400m (4) High Seas Beauty 83,50

1700m (1) Altitude 107,29

2400m (2) B Twenty One 150,62

Greyville (poly) 12th July

Going Standard

Course Variant: 0,75s slow

1000m (1) Virga 58,66

1200m (1) Honorary 71,66

1400m (3) Doosra 82,11*

1900m (3) Cuduiari 115,78

Vaal (outside) 13th July

Penetrometer 22 – Good

Course Variant: 0,93s slow

1000m (3) Manx Park 57,84

1200m (1) Frederico’s Dream 71,65

1400m (2) Devil’s Peak 84,31

1600m (3) Trading Profit 96,16

Fairview (poly) 14th July

Going Standard

Course Variant: 0,27s slow

1200m (3) Rock Me Var 69,33

1600m (3) Stone Town 97,57

1800m (1) Inviting Lily 108,98

2200m (2) Off To Gaul 134,68