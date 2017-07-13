Banned Substances- Little Gets 425 Days

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held at its Head Office on Wednesday, 12 July 2017, Jockey C Little was charged with the following contraventions of Rules of The NHA :

Rules 77.1.1 and 77.2.11, in that a urine specimen taken from him at the Vaal Racecourse on 5 January 2017, disclosed upon analysis the presence of Furosemide and Canrenone;

and

Rules 77.1.1, 77.2.3 and 77.2.11 in that a urine specimen taken from him at the Vaal Racecourse on 12 January 2017, disclosed upon analysis the presence of Methcathinone, Furosemide and Canrenone, which are banned substances in terms of the Rules of The National Horseracing Authority of Southern Africa.

The Inquiry Board, in Mr Little’s absence, entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf but found him guilty of both charges.

The Inquiry Board, in determining a suitable penalty, took into account all evidence that was led at the Inquiry as well as Mr Little’s record, with specific reference to the guilty finding by an Inquiry Board on 16 March 2016 for a similar offence. At that Inquiry, Jockey Little was found guilty and was suspended from riding in races for a period of ninety (90) days, sixty (60) days of which were wholly suspended for a period of twenty four (24) months.

As these charges fall within that period, the sixty (60) day portion of that suspended sentence will be enforced by this Inquiry Board. Therefore, Mr Little is suspended from riding in races for a period of one year (365 days) and, in addition, the suspended portion of sixty (60) days that was handed down at the Inquiry held on 16 March 2016, will come into effect.

Furthermore, Mr Little will be required to submit three urine specimens which test negative before he will be allowed to resume race riding.

He will also be required to submit urine samples on a regular basis for analysis by the NHA Laboratory on dates to be determined by the Chief Stipendiary Steward of the Central Provinces Stipendiary Board.

Mr Little has the right of appeal against both the finding and the penalty imposed.