Bernie’s July Day Bounty

The second of two July Day races to be run on the Greyville polytrack produced a smart win for the well-related Bishop’s Bounty and a second winner for July hero, Bernard Fayd’herbe.

Fayd’herbe replaced Piere Strydom on the R120 000 eThekwini Sprint joint topweight four hours after he had steered Marinaresco to a sensational July win.

Tracking the strong galloper My Pal Al all the way around in the 1200m non black-type feature, the Justin Snaith-trained Bishop’s Bounty looked to be carrying his head awkwardly and appeared almost reluctant to pass the pacesetter.

But at the 200m he put his mind to the job and swept past to win by 1,75 lengths in a time of 68,87 secs. He went off at a generous 10-1.

Trippi’s Girl maintained her consistent form in third.

The favourite Doosra was never going well and finished downfield in a disappointing effort.

The well-related Bishop’s Bounty is a son of Western Winter (Gone West) out of the top-class Nacarat (Pas De Quoi). He’s thus a full-brother to both Brutal Force and new Klawervlei stallion, Red Ray.

Bishop’s Bounty was purchased by Kerry Jack Bloodstock for R1,4 million at the 2015 CTS Lanzerac Ready To Run Sale.

He has won 4 races with 6 places from 11 starts for stakes of R442 300.