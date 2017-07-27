Big Penalty

Eleven For One

Turffontein 22nd July:

They raced on the inner track on Saturday where victory in the fastest of the four 1600m races went to SHATOOSH in the bill topping MR87 Handicap. Easy to back at 5/1 on the off, the daughter of Trippi was always handy. She put her head in front shortly after passing the 500m pole and kept on strongly late to beat the running on KNYSNA ROSE by just over a length.

The only other distance to stage more than one race on the card was 2000m where quickest home was CRANBERRY CRUSH when registering her third career victory in the MR65 Handicap. Racing off a mark some 16 points below that of her earlier best, the in under sufferance daughter of Kahal raced fourth for most of the journey. She was ridden to lead going through the 400m and easily accounted for the always handy EMERALD BAY by three and a half. Cranberry Crush was raised 11 points by the official handicapper for this win.

The best bet on the card for most was PILOU in the novice handicap, and the 3yo Western Winter gelding didn’t let down his supporters. Always deep in the red, Sean Tarry’s charge led throughout. He was always in command and won without any anxious moments by three and a half.

Titbits

GEOSPHERE came from the rear when getting up late to win the maiden plate for the girls over 2000m.

Running on from the backend of midfield, FIDELIO was carried out 150m from home when only beaten half a length in the MR80 Handicap over 1000m.

Four For The Snaiths

Kenilworth 22nd July:

The best bet on the card for most in Cape Town on Saturday was KASIMIR in the opening maiden juvenile plate and in what proved to be the faster of the two 1000m events he duly landed the odds. Soon up handy, the son of Captain Al was ridden to lead 150m out and won going away by two.

Even easier a winner in the juvenile ranks was Kasimir’s stable companion ANGEL’S TRUMPET in the faster of the two 1200m races, a Juvenile Plate. Sent off a rather uneasy joint favourite at 3/1 (op 16/10), Justin Snaith’s charge sat fifth for most of the journey. She put her head in front as they approached the 200m marker and after quickly scooting clear, she won easing down by a length and three quarters.

They also ran two races over 1600m and quickest against the clock in these was TUBULENT AIR in the MR86 Handicap. Content to race sixth of the seven during the early part of the race, Justin Snaith’s top weight began to take closer order early in the short home straight. He ran on best of all over the final 400m and with the rest well beaten, he got the better of the determined THE RIGHT ROAD by a half.

Titbits

ASHFAHAN and RED GINGER both ran on well from towards the rear when 1st & 2nd respectively in the MR76 Handicap over 1600m.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Fairview (mon)

Race 1: (5) Mr Fire Eyes 7

Race 2: (3) Kate Dubois 11

Race 3: (11) Valentinik 9

Race 4: (12) Morethanthat 59 NAP*)

Race 5: (11) Me Myself And I 26

Race 6: (14) Lady Marshall 36

Race 7: (10) Mixed Emotions 34

Race 8: (7) Consonance 45 (nb)

Kenilworth (tues)

Race 1: (1) Counting Stars 11

Race 2: (3) Captain Ram 14

Race 3: (9) Wine Festival 20 (EW)

Race 4: (1) Janice’s Secret 11

Race 5: (13) Flying Ryan 44

Race 6: (2) Sun At Midnight 46

Race 7: (7) Saint Donan 47

Race 8: (12) In The Jungle 46

Turffontein (wed)

Race 1: (4) Ice Art 19

Race 2: (7) Ladies Club 27

Race 3: (3) Toro Rosso 79

Race 4: (1) Hot August 34

Race 5: (4) Night Out 42

Race 6: (12) Tender Trip 38

Race 7: (10) Rose Water 44

Race 8: (12) Eastern Pearl 58 (EW)

Scottsville (thur)

Race 1: (12) Suzie’s Soldier 16

Race 2: (15) War Demon 8

Race 3: (3) Miss Ferris 2

Race 4: (4) Sitia 33

Race 5: (5) Cape Fling 53

Race 6: (1) Talktothestars 94

Race 8: (1) Miss Varlicious 57

Race 9: (4) Inyati 43

Top rated winners last week included

Kali’s King won 12/1

Mambo Symphony won 9/2

Silvery Dream won 37/10

Modjadji won 7/2

Angel’s Trumpet won 3/1

Ma Forte won 1/1

Cold Front won 8/10

Kasimir won 1/4

Notebook:-

Angel’s Trumpet (J Snaith, W-Cape)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Turffontein (inner) 22nd July

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 1,80s slow

1000m (1) Le Tigre 59,14

1450m (1) Barouche 90,28

1600m (4) Shatoosh 98,38

2000m (2) Cranberry Crush 126,19

2600m (1) Sunset Boy 170,42

Kenilworth (old) 22nd July

Penetrometer 23 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,37s slow

1000m (2) Kasimir 60,63

1200m (2) Angel’s Trumpet 74,48

1600m (2) Tubulent Air 98,19

1800m (1) Silvan Star 110,44

2000m (1) Strathdon 125,51