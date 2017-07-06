Valor Buy Mary

The 2017 Gr1 Allan Robertson winner Brave Mary has been purchased in training by Team Valor International.

The speedy Brave Tin Soldier filly who showed the Allan Robertson field a clean pair of heels, is to remain in training with Paul Matchett.

Brave Mary is out of a Rich Man’s Gold mare Mary Lou, was bred by Rupert Plersch and has recorded two wins and two places from five starts. She won the Gr1 race at Scottsville by almost two lengths from Green Plains.

Anna Pavlova, now a four-time winner for trainer Roy Magner, is now owned in partnership by Team Valor International (Nom: Mr B Irwin) & Mrs Vanashree & Mr Anant Singh & Mesdames C Soal & M Soal.

Team Valor have purchased the likes of Gypsy’s Warning amongst other champions in the past and were also responsible for bringing Visionaire to stand at stud in South Africa. Originally based at Summerhill, he now stands at Lammerskraal in the Cape.