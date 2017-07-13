National 2yo Sale – Catalogue Online

One of South Africa’s most successful, and best value for money, thoroughbred auctions is set to take place at the TBA complex in Germiston next month.

The 2017 National Two Year Old Sale will be held on 17 and 18 August.

Both days trading are due to commence at 11h00 with lots 1-250 selling on Thursday, and the remainder of the catalogue the following day.

The Two Year Old Sale is a regular and consistent producer of high class horses (usually purchased at bargain basement prices), with recent Listed Champion Juvenile Cup winner Kimberley Star the latest stakes winner to have emerged from this sale.

Among the best horses sold off past National 2YO Sales include recent Equus Champions Bela-Bela and Talktothestars as well as such Gr1 winners All Afire (Golden Slipper), Asylum Seeker (Golden Slipper), Fez (Premier’s Champion Stakes), Rock Opera (Allan Robertson Fillies Championship), Jackson (Investec Cape Derby, Champions Cup, Daily News 2000), Lyrical Linda (Garden Province Stakes), Talahatchie (Premier’s Champion Stakes) and Zaitoon (SA Fillies Classic), to name a few.

Graduates of this sale have also enjoyed memorable big-race success overseas, with the likes of Cerise Cherry, J J The Jet Plane, River Jetez and champion The Apache all representing South Africa with great distinction overseas.

This year, two outstanding past graduates of this sale will themselves be represented by lots on the 2yo Sale –with triple G1 winner Jackson (a R1 000 000 purchase from the 2010 sale) and first past the post in the G1 Arlington Million and Equus Champion The Apache (who cost a mere R90 000 at the 2009 National 2YO Sale), both represented by members of their first crop two-year-olds.

South Africa’s top sires are all represented at the 2017 National Two Year Old Sale, with the likes of Captain Al, Dynasty, Gimmethegreenlight, Silvano, Trippi and Var all handsomely represented with smart drafts at next month’s auction.

Stallions with first South African 2yos on offer at the sale include the above mentioned pair of Jackson and The Apache, as well as the likes of Ato, Duke Of Marmalade, Master Of My Fate, Noble Tune, Pomodoro, Potala Palace, Redoute’s Promise, and Where’s That Tiger.

The catalogue for the 2017 National Two Year Old Sale can be viewed online at www.tba.co.za