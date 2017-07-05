Can Spurs go one better and win the title?

For the past two seasons, Tottenham Hotspur have been up there with England’s heavyweights, looking to claim their first league trophy since 1961.

They finished third behind Leicester City and Arsenal in the 2015/16 campaign, and then went on to finish second behind Chelsea last season. Now, one can only question whether Spurs have enough firepower to go one better and become champions of England.

With Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, you can never doubt Spurs. The 45-year old manager joined the club in May 2014 after a successful season with Southampton. The former Saints boss took Tottenham from Europa League hopefuls to title contenders in a short space of time.

While they haven’t really managed to take their terrific form into the UEFA Champions League, the London-based side have always been tough to beat domestically.

They have a well-balanced team and a world class striker in Harry Kane, however, with Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte likely to strengthen their respective teams, new additions are a must for Spurs.

With Tottenham set to play at Wembley Stadium next season, a ground that has haunted them in past years, it will be extremely challenging for them.

Dele Alli is a quality player with a bright future ahead of him, but Spurs will need to tie him down if they want to continue keeping up with England’s biggest giants. Although he is contracted to Spurs until 2022, Real Madrid continue to step up their interest in the 21-year old.

Christian Eriksen completes Spurs’ front three, and together, the trio have become one of Europe’s deadliest in attack.

Every year, Tottenham are undermined by many football pundits, yet finish strongly, season after season. Who’s to say that Pochettino’s men can’t go one better next season and claim their first Premier League title in over 56 years?

Personally, I feel Spurs are on the right track, but could miss out yet again. If you think they have what it takes to be champions next season, they’re priced up at 9/1 at Hollywoodbets.

Written by Jesse Nagel