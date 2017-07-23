Weekend Treble For Canford Cliffs

The much anticipated arrival of Redoute’s Choice champion son Rafeef at Highlands last week, and the news that Coolmore stallion Canford Cliffs sired three good winners this weekend, had the team at the champion Robertson farm looking back on a great few days.

Highlands Stud, Part of Ridgemont, announced recently that they had acquired the Southern Hemisphere covering rights for Canford Cliffs (IRE) to join the farm’s stallion roster in 2018.

The beautifully-bred Canford Cliffs (IRE) was a 5 time Gr1 winner and a top two year old of his year, and the news of his availability from next season to South African breeders has been greeted with great anticipation.

His three diverse winners this weekend ranged from the 3yo filly Always Dancing, who made it a double when she won the 1400m Racing Again August 16th Handicap at Gowran Park. She is out of the Love The Groom mare, Love Contest.

On the same afternoon, the two-time winning 4yo gelding Ballard Down won the 1600m Betbright Recall Handicap run at Newmarket. He is out of the Selkirk mare, Mackenzie’s Friend.

The 4yo gelding Landsman rounded off the Canford Cliiffs treble on Sunday when he started favourite and won the 2000m Apprentice Handicap at Fairyhouse. He is out of the Alzao mare, Mowaadah.

Save the date to meet Rafeef at the Stallion Day at Wilgerbosdrift on 3 September and also see the top-class Admiral Kitten, Flower Alley, Soft Falling Rain and United States. Watch this space for more!