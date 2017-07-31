Cape Breeders Awards – The Nominees

The nominees for the 2016/17 Cape Breeders Awards were announced on Monday.
More details to follow regarding the date and venue for the awards ceremony.
2YO COLT:
Eyes Wide Open (Highlands)
Sand And Sea (Drakenstein)
2YO FILLY:
Desert Rhythm (Nutfield)
Green Plains (Gary Player)
Lady In Black (WJ Engelbrecht Jnr)
Neptune’s Rain (Highlands)
3YO COLT:
African Night Sky (Highlands)
Al Sahem (Al Adiyaat –Zandvliet)
Edict Of Nantes (Klawervlei)
William Longsword (Klawervlei)
3YO FILLY:
Just Sensual (Klawervlei)
Lady Of The House (Highlands)
Orchid Island (Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein)
SPRINTER:
Bull Valley (Ambiance)
Carry On Alice (Klawervlei)
Trip To Heaven (Highlands)
MIDDLE DISTANCE:
Captain America (Varsfontein)
Legal Eagle (Avontuur)
Marinaresco (Mauritzfontein)
STAYER:
Captain Splendid (Varsfontein)
Hermoso Mundo (Mauritzfontein)
Krambambuli (La Plaisance)
OLDER MALE:
Captain America (Varsfontein)
Legal Eagle (Avontuur)
Marinaresco (Mauritzfontein)
OLDER FEMALE:
Bela-Bela (Cheveley)
Carry On Alice (Klawervlei)
Nightingale (Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein)
Nother Russia (Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein)
BROODMARE OF THE YEAR:
Circle Of Life
Mystic Spring
Pagan Princess
Quickwood
STALLION OF THE YEAR
OUTSTANDING NEW STALLION
BREEDER OF THE YEAR
HORSE OF THE YEAR
OUTSTANDING BREEDER