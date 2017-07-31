Home » Breeding » Cape Breeders Awards – The Nominees

Cape Breeders Awards – The Nominees

Date and venue to be advised

Sand And Sea – nominee

The nominees for the 2016/17 Cape Breeders Awards were announced on Monday.

More details to follow regarding the date and venue for the awards ceremony.

2YO COLT:

Eyes Wide Open (Highlands)

Sand And Sea (Drakenstein)

2YO FILLY:

Desert Rhythm (Nutfield)

Green Plains (Gary Player)

Lady In Black (WJ Engelbrecht Jnr)

Neptune’s Rain (Highlands)

3YO COLT:

African Night Sky (Highlands)

Al Sahem (Al Adiyaat –Zandvliet)

Edict Of Nantes (Klawervlei)

William Longsword (Klawervlei)

3YO FILLY:

Just Sensual (Klawervlei)

Lady Of The House (Highlands)

Orchid Island (Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein)

Bull Valley – nominee

SPRINTER:

Bull Valley (Ambiance)

Carry On Alice (Klawervlei)

Trip To Heaven (Highlands)

MIDDLE DISTANCE:

Captain America (Varsfontein)

Legal Eagle (Avontuur)

Marinaresco  (Mauritzfontein)

STAYER:

Captain Splendid (Varsfontein)

Hermoso Mundo (Mauritzfontein)

Krambambuli (La Plaisance)

Legal Eagle – nominee

OLDER MALE:

Captain America (Varsfontein)

Legal Eagle (Avontuur)

Marinaresco (Mauritzfontein)

OLDER FEMALE:

Bela-Bela (Cheveley)

Carry On Alice (Klawervlei)

Nightingale (Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein)

Nother Russia (Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein)

BROODMARE OF THE YEAR:

Circle Of Life

Mystic Spring

Pagan Princess

Quickwood

STALLION OF THE YEAR

OUTSTANDING NEW STALLION

BREEDER OF THE YEAR

HORSE OF THE YEAR

OUTSTANDING BREEDER

