SA Pair – Appeal Board Reserves Decision

While an MTC Appeal Board reserved its decision on Tuesday afternoon on appeals lodged by Raymond Danielson and Brandon Lerena against their suspensions, the plight of their colleague Muzi Yeni hung in the balance.

Following a now well publicised outing on a catamaran in the company of Champ de Mars on-course bookmaker Ashley Singh Jankee, Lerena and Danielson were suspended from riding in races for 3 months each under MTC Rule 11(d).

The rule reads:

“No jockey is permitted to contact, deal or otherwise associate or be in any way connected with any bookmaker, bookmaker’s clerk, betting agent or anyone connected thereto. Whenever the Racing Stewards have reason to believe that a jockey has transgressed this clause, the Racing Stewards shall immediately open an inquiry and may take such sanctions as are open to them under Rule 11(d) of the Rules of Racing and make such recommendation as they think fit to the Licensing Committee.”

Yeni was also a member of the doomed cruise party on the bookie’s boat, but is yet to be charged in this regard as he has his own issues to resolve over questionable whatsapp messages. The Mauritius Turf Club initially cleared Yeni on this matter after investigating his mobile phone, but the local police were less forgiving.

Yeni was prevented from leaving the island to fulfil his riding engagements on July day and remains there, with freedom of movement, while police complete their findings.

MTC Director of Racing Benoit Halbwachs told the Sporting Post on Tuesday that the police were tight-lipped about their findings but had indicated that they hoped to conclude the matter of the whatsapp investigation by Friday this week.

“Depending on that outcome, we shall then consider our next step. Naturally Mr Yeni remains a person of interest in the catamaran matter and in our questioning of Mr Jankee. Mr Yeni does not have a work permit at this point and is also not licenced here. So that is an issue which we need to consider too,’’ he added.

Mr Halbwachs has said that he remains in contact with officials of the National Horseracing Authority of South Africa.