Boating Bookmaker Suspended

Folowing a widely publicised catamaran trip which included SA jockeys Muzi Yeni, Brandon Lerena and Raymond Danielson, Bookmaker Ashley Singh Jankee was summoned to appear before the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Mauritius.

Mr Jankee apparently failed to respond to the GRA request and his licence has been suspended.

The Sporting Post spoke to Mauritius Turf Club Director Of Racing Benoit Halbwachs on Wednesday for an update.

Mr Halbwachs said that the MTC Appeal Board had reserved their judgement on the Danielson and Lerena appeals against their 90 day suspensions for contravening MTC Rule 11(d). This followed the duo’s association with a registered bookmaker on a boating trip.

Police investigations into Muzi Yeni’s whatsapp message activity continues with the Northern Cape Champion jockey prevented from leaving the island. We believe he is being accommodated by fellow jockey Robert Khathi.

Mr Halbwachs indicated that the MTC was keen that the outstanding issues be resolved but that the process of law had to be respected.