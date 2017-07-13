Easier Pickings

Rising Star

Fairview 7th July:

The listed Champion Juvenile Cup over 1400m topped the bill in the Eastern Cape on Friday and here we saw a smart performance from the progressive KIMBERLEY STAR. Freely available at 21/2 on the off, Alan Greeff’s charge raced in midfield for most of the journey. He ran on strongly down the long straight and in what proved to be the faster of the two 1400m events he comfortably accounted for the well-supported second favourite SACRED ORATION by a length and a quarter.

Quickest home in the two 1600m events was OUR ICON when registering his eighth career victory from just nineteen starts in the pinnacle stakes. Soon up handy, the son of Dynasty was ridden to lead going through the 200m and won with authority from the running on DYNAMIC.

The faster of the two MR70 Handicaps over 1000m for the girls was the second division won by KILLALA. Nibbled at on course into 17/1 from 30’s, the 3yo daughter of Dan De Lago raced in midfield early on. She ran on stoutly in the straight and after taking up the running 200m out, she won well by a length.

Titbits

Backed as if unbeatable to win the opening maiden juvenile plate over 1200m, KIFTSGATE only had to be pushed out in order to score by two and a quarter.

Smart Debut

Turffontein 8th July: The easiest victory on the old stand side track on Saturday was that of the newcomer MUJAAFY when getting off the mark in the fastest of the three maiden events over 1160m. Backed as if unbeatable into 7/20 at the track, Mike De Kock’s charge was soon positioned close to the speed. He put his head in front shortly after passing halfway and only having to be pushed out in the closing stages of the race won very cosily by four and a quarter.

The faster of the two 1000m races on the card was the pinnacle stakes in which the best weighted runner in the field WRECKING BALL registered her fifth career victory. Deposed at the top of the boards as money came for EFFORTLESS REWARD, the daughter of Great Britain was always handy. She moved up to tackle the front running favourite 200m out and went on to win fair and square by a length.

First past the post in the quicker of the two 1800m events was STONEHENGE in the MR91 Handicap. At the head of affairs throughout, Sean Tarry’s charge shifted and caused interference to the runner up in the latter stages and lost the race in the stewards room.

Titbits

After being a little slow into stride, ZERODARKTHIRTY ran on well from the rear when winning the maiden juvenile plate over 1160m with some in hand.

On The Right Side

Kenilworth 8th July: By far the fastest of the three 1000m in Cape Town on Saturday was the conditions plate won by the joint top weighted SOUTH SIDE. Taken straight to the head of the five, the daughter of Pathfork set an unusually brisk pace for such a small field. She kept on strongly all the way to the wire and although and MIRANDA FROST chased hard, she won comfortably by a length and a quarter.

The maiden plate was the faster of the two 1400m races on the card and here a bit of an upset was to be had when QUERARI’S SECRET opened her account. Nibbled at into 12/1 from 20’s, Vaughan Marshall’s charge raced sixth of the eight early on. He ran on strongly at the business end of the race and with the rest comfortably beaten, he got the better of SHADOW WARRIOR by a neck.

They also ran two races over 1600m and quickest home here was ROCKETEER in the MR64 Handicap. Content to race sixth of the seven, the Muhtafal gelding ran on best of all in the short old course straight and won going away from the front running FLYING RYAN.

Titbits

Formless LAVENDER RIDGE (66/1) ran on well from midfield when winning the maiden plate over 1000m going away.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Flamingo Park (mon)

Race 1: (5) Countess Chestnut 6

Race 2: (5) Summer Fashion 11

Race 3: (4) Princess Mira 16

Race 4: (1) Venice In May 4

Race 5: (3) Well Dressed 35

Race 6: (10) Dante’s Legacy 75

Race 7: (2) Mr Mcsteamy 37 (NAP*)

Race 8: (1) Wintry Night 18

Race 9: (16) In The Moment 24

Vaal (tues)

Race 1: (1) Bennu 8

Race 2: (9) Ice Art 17

Race 3: (1) Just An Affair 15

Race 4: (3) Golden Man 64

Race 5: (6) My Treasure 32

Race 6: (6) Burgundy Rose 37

Race 7: (3) Arte 37

Race 8: (14) Sess 21

Greyville (wed)

Race 1: (11) Northern Rebel 20

Race 2: (9) Badawee 26

Race 3: (2) Roy’s Hollyhock 9

Race 4: (14) Roy’s Kaitrina 8

Race 5: (10 Napoli 52

Race 6: (12) Northern Storm 37

Race 7: (14) Mogokity 34

Race 8: (4) Roy Royale 44 (EW)

Vaal (thur)

Race 1: (2) Chapati 19

Race 2: (4) Gypsy’s Answer 8

Race 3: (2) Flying Falcon 4

Race 4: (1) Imperial Ounce 12

Race 5: (1) Surf’s Up 40

Race 6: (6) Gambol 73

Race 7: (8) Gold Status 40

Race 8: (7) Pearl Valley 32

Race 9: (14) Tangerine Lady 36

Top rated winners last week included

Sea King won 25/1

On The Side won 21/2

Our Icon won 37/10

Wheel Of Time won 3/1

Wrecking Ball won 3/1

Lady Lucinda won 17/10

Zerodarkthirty won 21/20

Flying Fable won 7/10

Notebook:-

Mujaafy (M D Kock, Gauteng)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Fairview (turf) 7th July

Penetrometer 22 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,55s slow

1000m (2) Killala 57,52

1200m (1) Kiftsgate 72,97

1400m (2) Kimberley Star 84,77

1600m (2) Our Icon 96,31

2000m (1) Peach Delight 124,07

Turffontein (stand side) 8th July

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,94s slow

1000m (2) Wrecking Ball 57,55

1160m (3) Mujaafy 68,35

1600m (2) Cash Time 98,89

1800m (2) Stonehenge 111,45

Kenilworth (old) 8th July

Penetrometer 24 – Going G/Soft

Course Variant: 0,72s fast

1000m (3) South Side 57,84

1400m (2) Querari’s Secret 88,10

1600m (2) Rocketeer 101,95

2400m (1) Cigar Boy 152,01