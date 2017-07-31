Equus – Finalists Announced

The Equus Awards voting panel met at Greyville this past weekend to decide the finalists for this season’s awards.
The voting panel comprised of Andrew Harrison, Matthew Lips, Jason Dedekind, Roger Smith, Michael Clower and RA chairman Larry Wainstein as non-voting chairperson.
The panel submitted their first round of nominations after Vodacom Durban July Day and voting for the finalists took place after the Gold Cup race meeting.
The categories and finalists are:
Champion Two-year-old Colt – distance immaterial:
Eyes Wide Open, Mustaaqeem, Sand And Sea.
Champion Two-year-old Filly – distance immaterial:
Brave Mary, Lady In Black
Champion Three-year-old Colt – distance immaterial:
Al Sahem, Edict Of Nantes, Heavenly Blue, William Longsword.
Champion Three-year-old Filly – distance immaterial:
Just Sensual, Lady Of The House.
Champion Older Male – distance immaterial:
Captain America, Legal Eagle, Marinaresco, Whisky Baron.
Champion Older Filly/Mare – distance immaterial:
Bela-Bela, Carry On Alice, Nightingale, Nother Russia.
Champion Sprinter – (1000 – 1200m; age/gender immaterial):
Bull Valley, Carry On Alice, Rafeef.
Champion Miler – (1400 – 1600; age/gender immaterial):
Bela-Bela, Captain America, Legal Eagle, William Longsword.
Champion Middle Distance – (1800 – 2200; age/gender immaterial):
Legal Eagle, Marinaresco, Whisky Baron
Champion Stayer – (2400m and up; age/gender immaterial):
Al Sahem, Hermoso Mundo
The awards are based on graded races and in particular Grade 1 races. As regards the stayer category, the winning horse will be at the discretion of the voting panel. This decision was taken as the only Grade 1 race in SA is the SA Derby, which would mean that this should be the obvious winner based on a single run. This would also have excluded fillies and mares.
Breeder Awards:
Stallion of the Year
Broodmare of the Year
Breeder of the Year
The Thoroughbred Breeders Association may include outstanding and/or international achievement awards.
Individual Awards:
Champion Apprentice
Champion Jockey
Champion Owner (based on stakes earned)
Champion Trainer (based on stakes earned)
Industry Merit Award
Horse of the Year Award
The awards take place at the Convention Centre at Emperor’s Palace on Tuesday, 15 August.