Equus – Finalists Announced

The Equus Awards voting panel met at Greyville this past weekend to decide the finalists for this season’s awards.

The voting panel comprised of Andrew Harrison, Matthew Lips, Jason Dedekind, Roger Smith, Michael Clower and RA chairman Larry Wainstein as non-voting chairperson.

The panel submitted their first round of nominations after Vodacom Durban July Day and voting for the finalists took place after the Gold Cup race meeting.

The categories and finalists are:

Champion Two-year-old Colt – distance immaterial:

Eyes Wide Open, Mustaaqeem, Sand And Sea.

Champion Two-year-old Filly – distance immaterial:

Brave Mary, Lady In Black

Champion Three-year-old Colt – distance immaterial:

Al Sahem, Edict Of Nantes, Heavenly Blue, William Longsword.

Champion Three-year-old Filly – distance immaterial:

Just Sensual, Lady Of The House.

Champion Older Male – distance immaterial:

Captain America, Legal Eagle, Marinaresco, Whisky Baron.

Champion Older Filly/Mare – distance immaterial:

Bela-Bela, Carry On Alice, Nightingale, Nother Russia.

Champion Sprinter – (1000 – 1200m; age/gender immaterial):

Bull Valley, Carry On Alice, Rafeef.

Champion Miler – (1400 – 1600; age/gender immaterial):

Bela-Bela, Captain America, Legal Eagle, William Longsword.

Champion Middle Distance – (1800 – 2200; age/gender immaterial):

Legal Eagle, Marinaresco, Whisky Baron

Champion Stayer – (2400m and up; age/gender immaterial):

Al Sahem, Hermoso Mundo

The awards are based on graded races and in particular Grade 1 races. As regards the stayer category, the winning horse will be at the discretion of the voting panel. This decision was taken as the only Grade 1 race in SA is the SA Derby, which would mean that this should be the obvious winner based on a single run. This would also have excluded fillies and mares.

Breeder Awards:

Stallion of the Year

Broodmare of the Year

Breeder of the Year

The Thoroughbred Breeders Association may include outstanding and/or international achievement awards.

Individual Awards:

Champion Apprentice

Champion Jockey

Champion Owner (based on stakes earned)

Champion Trainer (based on stakes earned)

Industry Merit Award

Horse of the Year Award

The awards take place at the Convention Centre at Emperor’s Palace on Tuesday, 15 August.