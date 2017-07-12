Home » Racing & Sport » Equus – Save The Date

Equus – Save The Date

15 August 2017

The Scott Bros received the Equus Award for Champion Sprinter. Image: Candiese MarnewickThe Scott Bros received the Equus Award for Champion Sprinter in 2016

The Equus Awards organising committee have begun preparations for South African Horseracing’s premier annual awards.

Venue:

Convention Centre, Emperors Palace

Date:

Tuesday 15 August 2017

All the categories have been finalised and the voting panel is as follows:

Andrew Harrison                                              Matthew Lips

Jason Dedekind                                               Roger Smith

Michael Clower                                                Larry Wainstein (non-voting Chairperson)

Larry WainsteinLarry Wainstein – Chairman of selectors

The panel submitted their first round of nominations directly after July day and the final decisions will be taken after the Gold Cup racemeeting on 29 July.

CATEGORIES:

Champion 2 year old colt – distance immaterial

Champion 2 year old filly – distance immaterial

Champion 3 year old colt – distance immaterial

Champion 3 year old filly – distance immaterial

Champion older male – distance immaterial

Champion older filly/mare – distance immaterial

Champion sprinter – (1000 – 1200m; age/gender immaterial)

Champion miler – (1400 – 1600; age/gender immaterial)

Champion middle distance – (1800 – 2200; age/gender immaterial)

Champion stayer – (2400 and up; age/gender immaterial)

Voting Criteria

Al Sahem – won the only Gr1 staying race in the country

The awards will be based on graded races and in particular Grade 1 races. As regards the stayer category, the winning stayer will be at the discretion of the voting panel. This decision was taken as the only Grade 1 staying race in SA is the SA Derby, which would mean that this should be the obvious winner based on a single run. This would also have excluded fillies/mares.

Breeder Awards:

Stallion of the year

Broodmare of the year

Breeder of the year

The Thoroughbred Breeders Association may include outstanding and/or international achievement awards.

Individual Awards:

Champion Apprentice

Champion Jockey

Champion Owner (based on stakes earned)

Champion Trainer (based on stakes earned)

Industry Merit Award

Horse of the Year Award

 

 

