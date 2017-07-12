Equus – Save The Date

The Equus Awards organising committee have begun preparations for South African Horseracing’s premier annual awards.
Venue:
Convention Centre, Emperors Palace
Date:
Tuesday 15 August 2017
All the categories have been finalised and the voting panel is as follows:
Andrew Harrison Matthew Lips
Jason Dedekind Roger Smith
Michael Clower Larry Wainstein (non-voting Chairperson)
The panel submitted their first round of nominations directly after July day and the final decisions will be taken after the Gold Cup racemeeting on 29 July.
CATEGORIES:
Champion 2 year old colt – distance immaterial
Champion 2 year old filly – distance immaterial
Champion 3 year old colt – distance immaterial
Champion 3 year old filly – distance immaterial
Champion older male – distance immaterial
Champion older filly/mare – distance immaterial
Champion sprinter – (1000 – 1200m; age/gender immaterial)
Champion miler – (1400 – 1600; age/gender immaterial)
Champion middle distance – (1800 – 2200; age/gender immaterial)
Champion stayer – (2400 and up; age/gender immaterial)
Voting Criteria
The awards will be based on graded races and in particular Grade 1 races. As regards the stayer category, the winning stayer will be at the discretion of the voting panel. This decision was taken as the only Grade 1 staying race in SA is the SA Derby, which would mean that this should be the obvious winner based on a single run. This would also have excluded fillies/mares.
Breeder Awards:
Stallion of the year
Broodmare of the year
Breeder of the year
The Thoroughbred Breeders Association may include outstanding and/or international achievement awards.
Individual Awards:
Champion Apprentice
Champion Jockey
Champion Owner (based on stakes earned)
Champion Trainer (based on stakes earned)
Industry Merit Award
Horse of the Year Award