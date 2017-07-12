Equus – Save The Date

The Equus Awards organising committee have begun preparations for South African Horseracing’s premier annual awards.

Venue:

Convention Centre, Emperors Palace

Date:

Tuesday 15 August 2017

All the categories have been finalised and the voting panel is as follows:

Andrew Harrison Matthew Lips

Jason Dedekind Roger Smith

Michael Clower Larry Wainstein (non-voting Chairperson)

The panel submitted their first round of nominations directly after July day and the final decisions will be taken after the Gold Cup racemeeting on 29 July.

CATEGORIES:

Champion 2 year old colt – distance immaterial

Champion 2 year old filly – distance immaterial

Champion 3 year old colt – distance immaterial

Champion 3 year old filly – distance immaterial

Champion older male – distance immaterial

Champion older filly/mare – distance immaterial

Champion sprinter – (1000 – 1200m; age/gender immaterial)

Champion miler – (1400 – 1600; age/gender immaterial)

Champion middle distance – (1800 – 2200; age/gender immaterial)

Champion stayer – (2400 and up; age/gender immaterial)

Voting Criteria

The awards will be based on graded races and in particular Grade 1 races. As regards the stayer category, the winning stayer will be at the discretion of the voting panel. This decision was taken as the only Grade 1 staying race in SA is the SA Derby, which would mean that this should be the obvious winner based on a single run. This would also have excluded fillies/mares.

Breeder Awards:

Stallion of the year

Broodmare of the year

Breeder of the year

The Thoroughbred Breeders Association may include outstanding and/or international achievement awards.

Individual Awards:

Champion Apprentice

Champion Jockey

Champion Owner (based on stakes earned)

Champion Trainer (based on stakes earned)

Industry Merit Award

Horse of the Year Award