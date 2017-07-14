Kannemeyer – Making A Call!

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 2 – MAHIR (8): A nice type but the race will do him good.

Race 2 – REDIAL (9): A lovely gelding – don’t leave him out the exotics!

JOEY RAMSDEN

Race 2 – TERTON (10): Will run to his pedigree – will need the outing – I expect him to finish mid field.

MOHAMMED ALLIE

Race 3 – AZONTO (8): Will need further and needs gelding.

Race 3 – HALITE (11): A nice horse, shown ability in work but will need the experience.

MIKE STEWART

Race 3 – DEEP IN VOGUE (10): Will need the run.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 3 – HOTEL CIPRIANI (12): Is a very nice type but has never been on grass and will need his first start desperately. He is one to follow.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 3 – POWER TOWER (19): A nice colt with a smart action. He is particularly green at home, so may just need a run or two.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.