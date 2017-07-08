Kenilworth First-Timers Today

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Could not be contacted for comment.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 1 – DYNAMIC DIANA (4): Is a high class filly but has never been on the grass due to no gallops in Cape Town. She will need the first run. One to follow.

Race 1 – MA FORTE (6): Is just having an experience outing and is not expected to run into the money on debut.

Race 1 – STRAW RUM (13): Is also having her first ever visit to the grass and her chances are hard to assess. She will show vast improvement next time but may battle to run into the places on debut.

ERIC SANDS

Race 1 – LADYSMITH (5): Is quite a nice filly, obviously I prefer my other two in the race but I expect her to be green.

CARL BURGER AND RIAAN VAN REENEN

Could not be contacted.

ADAM MARCUS

Could not be contacted.

