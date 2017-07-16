First Timers – Turffontein Today

ALEC LAIRD, STUART PETTIGREW and SEAN TARRY

-have chosen to not comment.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 2 – EESHARA (6): She has been showing average work at home – she will need the run and the experience.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.