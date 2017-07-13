Vaal Today – De Kock To Strike Again?

GAVIN VAN ZYL, JOE SOMA, JAN VAN ECK, SEAN TARRY and LOUIS GOOSEN

LEON ERASMUS

Race 1 – VARSITY PRINCESS (6): Is returning from an injury – no super star but hoping for a nice run.

CANDICE DAWSON

CORNE SPIES

Race 1 – PARTY COUNTESS (11): Is making the debut in a work riders maiden – will need to get experience but I am hoping to earn some outside quartet money.

Race 9 – MIRACLE AT DAWN (10): Making the debut over 1400m and this won’t be easy. I feel this horse will go 1800-2000m but needs to learn the ropes first. I will be quite happy to finish in the money or just off them in mid field – I also expect this horse to be green.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 3 – MARMOOK (8): A smart colt and I will be disappointed if he is not in the first three.

GOKHAN TERZI

Race 3 – SOARING HIGH (13): A nice horse, should be competitive and worth including for the back end of the quartet.

ST JOHN GRAY

Race 9 – POKEMON SHUFFLE (12): Will probably be green and in time will be looking for a touch further than this.

