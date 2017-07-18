Another Phantom?

After the wrong horse turned up at Fairview on Friday, an incorrect horse was presented to race at Flamingo Park just four days.

Read the Fairview story

The former Roy Magner-trained 2yo filly Emperor’s Fantasy was scratched from the first race at Flamingo Park on Monday 17 July with reason, ‘incorrect horse presented’. According to the Stipes Report, an investigation will be opened into the reason for this scratching.

The filly that was carded to race has 1 place in 6 runs to her credit. She opened at 5-2 and drifted to 5-1 in the betting before being withdrawn by officials.

That’s two in four days!

On the positive side, at least the horse identifiers appear to be doing their jobs properly.