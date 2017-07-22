Flings ‘N Things

Another opportunity for much sought after black type is presented to some of our soon-to-be paddock princesses in the R250 000 Gr3 Final Fling Stakes to be run over the winter course 1800m at Kenilworth today.

A field of 12 fillies and mares face each other at weight-for-age plus penalties in a race that looks to be evenly split down the middle with six classy girls – and six rather optimistic bidders.

The SP top-rated Goodtime Gal is the official joint top-rated runner in the event and the game course and distance winning daughter of Royal Air Force ran a very decent return race in the Ladies Mile after a four month break last time. She has shown good form – including a win over the distance over Durban July fourth-placer Nightingale in the Victress Stakes in December – and from a good draw and with improved fitness must go close.

Justin Snaith has a dominant record in this event – having won it 3 of the last 4 runnings – and he saddles the Dynasty filly A Time To Dream as the elect of his duo.The 4yo also returned from a break last time and stayed on well for a 3 length third to Silvan Star in the Ladies Mile. On her Prix du Cap effort to high-class Just Sensual, she is no slouch and has the form jockey in the irons.

Silvan Star is one of the most progressive fillies around and was rewarded with a first stakes win last time in the Ladies Mile, where she had all of Ngaga (1,75 l), A Time To Dream (3 l), Harvard Crimson (3,05 l), Goodtime Gal (3,80 l) and Harlem Shake (4,20 l) behind her. Silvan Star definitely stays the trip and she meets Goodtime Gal and Harlem Shake on a kilo better terms. Ngaga, who got closest to her in the Ladies Mile, is a half kilo better off here.

Last year’s winner Harlem Shake has been lightly raced this year with only two runs on the board. She ran a decent enough race in the Ladies Mile and races from the 1 draw.

Harvard Crimson is the second of the Snaith duo and will strip fitter after her nice fourth placed finish in the Ladies Mile. That came after a 5 month rest.

Champion Igugu’s exciting half-sister Ngaga is the serious 3yo challenger in the race. This daughter of Fastnet Rock has arrived too late for second cheques at her last two stakes outings and the 1800m may be the tonic required to get her back into the winner’s enclosure. She certainly looks a filly loaded with ability!

The balance look to be under pressure.

Sublime Lady won her penultimate start but never showed last time in the Ladies Mile, when 11,50 lengths behind Silvan Star. She looks well held by the top six on paper.

Joey Ramsden’s Silvano filly Jetano has not quite gone on with her earlier promise and won twice early on. Her form shows that she is seldom far off the action but she may need it after a break of 12 weeks – and is not favourably drawn either.

Vaughan Marshall’s Rock On Wood is the first of three 3yo’s in the race but has not really sparked since her follow-up win at her post maiden and will need to improve on her recent showings.

Miss D’Aray shed her maiden certificate at her penultimate jump – her tenth start – and then stayed on well in a low level handicap small field when giving weight and being beaten a couple of lengths by Make The Magnet. This is a substantial jump in class.

Upper Echelon is the second of the Nel runners and returns from her KZN campaign with mostly uninspiring recent form. It looks very tough for her to make a dent in the silverware on these weight terms in this company.

The game mare Hilaria has won only once from 46 starts and off her 51 rating at these weights is another who looks to be in very deep waters – particularly over the 1800m. She has the blinkers removed.

Goodtime Gal and Silvan Star look the right two to fight it out, with the upwardly mobile Ngaga the likely challenger when the chips are down in the latter stages.

Harlem Shake and A Time To Dream are worth including in bigger perms.