Fond Farewell To A True Horseman

Was associated with a host of champions over the years

The Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, Team have announced the loss of a dedicated, devoted and long-serving stallion man, Amos Dyantyi, this weekend.

The late Amos Dyantyi – will be sorely missed by the Highlands Team

Amos passed away peacefully in his sleep during the night on Saturday.

During his 33 years with Highlands Amos worked with some of the country’s champion sires, including Harry Hotspur, Roland Gardens, Raise A Man, National Assembly, Jallad, Jet Master, Badger Land and Dynasty, to name just a few.

As well as being a skilled and competent stallion handler, Amos groomed many a champion at the sales over the years.

Many clients and friends bringing mares to Highlands stallions will have seen how professionally Amos managed his stallions, both on parade and at the covering barn.

This fine gentleman handled difficult stallions like National Assembly with ease, and with Amos at their side they were well mannered and respectful.

RIP Amos – you will be greatly missed by all at Highlands.

