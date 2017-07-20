Football365 Launched

Creative Media Works, operating as BBM, has launched Football365 inside Discover in partnership with Planet Sport Publishing, a global, independent publisher of quality sports news and information.

Football365, now available in the BBM Discover menu, serves up the latest information covering all the leagues, teams, and goals worldwide. Football fans can now access and share pre-match and in-game updates to cheer with friends—and taunt rivals within BBM. Football365 also offers audio reports and provides instant reaction from clubs and managers.

Fans in over 100 countries globally can browse matches by date, league or country, as well as review the status of live games or the final scores of finished games, and see what matches are coming up.

Football365 is a mobile-first, social-first ethos, suited to meet the needs of consumers who are increasingly turning to their mobiles to check the news of the day. It provides rich, sharable pre-match information, including previews, statistics and predictions.

BBM Messenger is one of the largest mobile messaging applications in the world. Since it was created in August 2005, BBM has evolved from a pure messaging application for communication (text and video) to a social ecosystem unifying chat, social, commerce, content and services including bill payment, top-up, vouchers/coupons, news, games, comics, video, shopping, travels, career, sports and polls.

“We are constantly exploring innovative ways to pique the interests of our users, and in this case via Football365,” said Matthew Talbot, CEO of Creative Media Works, the company which operates and runs BBM globally. “As we continue to provide our worldwide user base with the content they want to read on the go, we wanted to ensure we would have Football scores, highlights and soundbites for every team. Football365 provides that—along with a novel approach to our rapidly evolving, social mobile platform.”

“Football365 takes advantage of new technologies to give football fans a new depth and breadth of coverage on match days,” says Tim Satchell, Planet Sport Managing Director. “By harnessing and taming the vast outpouring of social media updates from each game and combining that with our own data, audio and stats, we can offer BBM Messenger users the most content-rich, live football blogs available on mobile. We’re excited to partner with BBM, who know better than anyone how to entertain on the mobile stage.”

*BBM is available on the App Store and Google Play for free download.