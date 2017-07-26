Orange – The New Blue!

With five days of thrilling action set against the magnificent backdrop of the rolling Sussex countryside, the Qatar Goodwood Festival – popularly known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’ – is one of the highlights of the flat-racing season in the UK and will be held next Tuesday 1 August to Saturday 5 August.

South African racing fans will be glued to their Tellytrack screens from the start with added interest in the fact that Drakenstein’s resident stallion Duke Of Marmalade is the sire of the likely favourite for the opening day feature.

Glorious Goodwood’s newest Group 1, the £500 000 Qatar Goodwoood Cup is a race that Duke Of Marmalade’s son Big Orange bids to win for the third year running.

The 3200m race has been moved from Thursday to Tuesday, and sees the Michael Bell-trained Big Orange poised for a rematch with Order Of St George, who he beat a short head in a memorable finish to the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last month.

Only Double Trigger has won the big race three times – but his wins were split between 1995, 1997 and 1998.

A confident sounding trainer Bell said that Big Orange may just have a short ‘blow’ on Saturday.

“At six, he is a young horse and he has only run 24 times. He is not exactly over-raced. There is no reason why he won’t be as good for the next couple of years as a stayer. He has just filled his frame now.’

While a return trip to Australia for a third shot at the Melbourne Cup is off the cards, Bell said: “He could go to the Irish St Leger afterwards. We will pray for a dry autumn and there is the two-mile race at Ascot and the race on Arc weekend, the Cadran. There will be some ground somewhere, but he is not going to Australia. He will almost certainly go back to Meydan next year, we just hope for no cloud seeding.”

The L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Festival, which enjoyed its inaugural two day event in January this year, will enjoy some early publicity at Glorious Goodwood as one lady will win the trip-of-a-lifetime to South Africa, as winner of the L’Ormarins Best Dressed competition.

The winner will be announced next Friday 4 August at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The prize is a trip for two to Cape Town to the Gr1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate fixture at Kenilworth. This is held on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 January 2018. As well as flights, airport and raceday transfers and hospitality at the races, the winner will enjoy five night’s luxury accommodation, a tour of the world-famous L’Ormarins vineyard and dinner at the Grand Café and Beach Hotel.