Nairac Pledge To Stakeholders

Gold Circle CEO Michel Nairac was interviewed on the Winning Ways show on Monday evening.

He talks about one of the best July Days in years, thanks to great organisation, beautiful weather and the prevalence of favourites which contributed to tote ‘churn’.

He also touches on , amongst others:

July tote turnover was up despite year on year tote figures down 10%

July day security – 30 arrests were made

Greyville track best as it’s been in 10 years

Gold Circle’s plans to increase returns to stakeholders and recent cuts in staffing

Gold Circle to post a loss of R25 million this financial year

Gold Circle to reduce reliance on tote by 30% by 2020

Watch it here: