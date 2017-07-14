Festival Double Bet

Tote punters will be able to take a double bet on the Gr1 Champions Cup and the Gr3 Gold Cup, run on Saturday 29 July and Sunday 30 July. The two features are run on the weekend of the Gold Cup Festival Of Racing, which brings the curtain down on the current racing season.

With a R100 000 bonus to kick start the pool, the double is a R10 minimum bet. In an interesting flashback to bygone days, the concept of a consolation dividend has been introduced, to reduce the hard luck story aspect of the one that just got away. While the winners share 70% of the pool, a first and second, or second and first, will mean an allocation of 15% of the pool each.

TAB FESTIVAL CUP DOUBLE 29 & 30 JULY 2017 VENUE KEY TO BE ADVISED MARK RACE 7 FOR LEG 1 ON BET SLIP LEG 1 LEG 2 29 JULY 2017 30 JULY 2017 Greyville Greyville 7 7 CHAMPIONS CUP GOLD CUP 16:10 16:20 BETTING OPENS 25 JULY 2017 R100,000 BONUS ADDED TO POOL

UNIT OF BETTING R1 WITH R10 MINIMUM BET CORRECT RESULT FIRST & FIRST – 70% OF POOL CONSOLATION 1 – FIRST & SECOND – 15% OF POOL CONSOLATION 2 – SECOND & FIRST – 15% OF POOL BETTING CLOSES AT START OF LEG 1 STANDARD DOUBLE RULES FOR SCRATCHED RUNNERS