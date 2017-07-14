Home » Racing & Sport » Festival Double Bet

Festival Double Bet

Champions Cup - Gold Cup two day double

Updated on

Tote punters will be able to take a double bet on the Gr1 Champions Cup and the Gr3 Gold Cup, run on Saturday 29 July and Sunday 30 July. The two features are run on the weekend of the Gold Cup Festival Of Racing, which brings the curtain down on the current racing season.

With a R100 000 bonus to kick start the pool, the double is a R10 minimum bet. In an interesting flashback to bygone days, the concept of a consolation dividend has been introduced, to reduce the hard luck story aspect of the one that just got away.  While the winners share 70% of the pool, a first and second, or second and first, will mean an allocation of 15% of the pool each.

 

TAB FESTIVAL CUP DOUBLE

29 & 30 JULY 2017

VENUE KEY TO BE ADVISED

MARK RACE 7 FOR LEG 1 ON BET SLIP

LEG 1

LEG 2

29 JULY 2017

30 JULY 2017

Greyville

Greyville

7

7

CHAMPIONS CUP

GOLD CUP

16:10

16:20

BETTING OPENS 25 JULY 2017

R100,000 BONUS ADDED TO POOL

UNIT OF BETTING R1 WITH R10 MINIMUM BET

CORRECT RESULT FIRST & FIRST – 70% OF POOL

CONSOLATION 1 – FIRST & SECOND – 15% OF POOL

CONSOLATION 2 – SECOND & FIRST – 15% OF POOL

BETTING CLOSES AT START OF LEG 1

STANDARD DOUBLE RULES FOR SCRATCHED RUNNERS
