Festival Fireworks – Starts Today!

The South African horseracing season reaches a thrilling climax at Greyville today and tomorrow with the Gold Cup Festival Of Racing marking the end of twelve bruising months of competition.

While many of the individual categories already have their champion allocated, there is enough in the melting pot to keep matters balanced on a knife edge for this weekend’s inaugural festival of racing.

The champion stayer award is one of those. Gold Circle have sentimentally clung on to the premier marathon mantle that the Gold Cup has – deservedly, dare we say – earned over many decades of providing a gruelling spectacle of guts and glory thrills. Their innovative festival bears the name of the 3200m feature – despite the race having slumped to a Gr3 ranking, and with three other very high-class Gr1 races being hosted on the programme. With a stake of R1,25 million, it is the richest race over the two days.

It is a sad indictment of the industry’s attitude to stayers that South Africa’s sole remaining Gr1 staying race is the SA Derby – a race also restricted to 3yo’s. The Equus judges will thus be forced to take a broader view of the Champion Stayer category as older horses and fillies and mares surely warrant consideration. The now exported SA Derby winner Al Sahem (Silvano) and subsequent runner-up in the Durban July, must be in the mix – but Gold Bowl and Gold Vase winner Hermoso Mundo (Ideal World) looks more likely – that is, if he wins on Sunday. It’s all quite a change from the days when the Gold Cup winner was a near automatic choice for the title!

With Sunday’s two Gr1 races being 2yo events, the juvenile individual sex titles are also still very much up for grabs – as is often the norm in this competitive sector. Sean Tarry’s Gr2 Golden Horseshoe winner Desert Rhythm (Mambo In Seattle) is the only serious candidate running on Sunday and a win in the Thekwini could well seal the title. Failing that, Paul Matchett’s Brave Mary (Brave Tin Soldier), winner of the Gr1 Allan Robertson, looks the real deal. The Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery winner Green Plains (Gimmethegreenlight) could also have an outside claim – but Gr’1s must always be the benchmark.

In the boy’s category, Gr2 Golden Horseshoe top two Purple Diamond (Var) and Ancestry (Oratorio) renew rivalry in the Premiers Champions Stakes and victory will considerably boost their title hopes. On the ‘nominees’ list, the Equus judges will also be looking the way of impressive Gr1 SA Nursery winner Mustaaqeem (Redoute’s Choice), as well as eyecatching Gr1 Tsogo Sun Gold Medallion winner, the unbeaten Sand And Sea (Twice Over).

Other categories that are far from done and dusted are Champion Older Male and Champion Middle Distance.

Reigning Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle, Met winner Whisky Baron, and July hero Marinaresco are the major players. Marinaresco is the only galloper still with a chance to impress the judges and if he achieves the double of the Gr1 Champions Cup, could also be a serious Horse Of The Year candidate.

The Champions Cup is a fascinating race as both Garden Province winner Bela-Bela and Gold Challenge winner Captain America can boost their prospects of an Equus award with a win.

What a weekend of racing to look forward to!

The Equus Awards will be held at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening, August 15.