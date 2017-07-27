A Festival Of Betting

Two guaranteed Pick 6 pools and an exciting big-race double across two days are the highlights of TAB’s betting line-up for the Gold Cup Festival of Racing at Greyville this weekend.

For the first time the Gold Cup race meeting has been turned into a two-day festival with Saturday’s meeting headlined by the R1-million World Sports Betting Champions Cup and Sunday by the R1.25-million eLAN Gold Cup, South Africa’s premier equine marathon.

To celebrate the occasion TAB is running a special Festival Double and adding R100 000 to the pool, which guarantees a good-value payout.

To win horseplayers must pick the winner of the Champions Cup on Saturday and the Gold Cup on Sunday. There will be consolation payouts for first and second, and second and first, with 15% of the pool set aside for each consolation.

Due to software issues probable payouts displayed will be to 100% of the pool, when in fact only 70% of the pool is for winning the double outright. So deduct 30% from any probable payout displayed to get the true likely dividend.

The Festival Double pool is already open. To play in a TAB use the normal betting form and mark venue oval 10.

There are big Pick 6 carryovers to both meetings – Saturday’s pool should hit R4 million and a R1.75-million carryover to Sunday could generate a pool of R6 million! TAB has guaranteed a R3.5-million Pick 6 pool for Saturday and R5 million on Sunday.

Here are the highlights of TAB’s betting line-up for Greyville this weekend:

SATURDAY 29 July

Race 4: Pick 6 MEGAPOOL – R1,000,000 carryover, GUARANTEED pool R3,500,000 – likely pool R4 million plus!

Race 7: Champions Cup Quartet MAXIPOOL – R100,000 carryover, likely pool R1,500,000!

SUNDAY 30 July

Race 2: BiPot Leg 1 – R45,000 carryover, likely pool R600,000!

Race 3: PA Leg 1 – likely pool R1,500,000!

Race 4: Pick 6 MEGAPOOL Leg 1 – R1,750,000 carryover, GUARANTEED pool R5,000,000 – likely pool R6 million plus!

Race 5: Jackpot Leg 1 – R50,000 carryover, likely pool R1,500,000!

Race 7: Gold Cup Quartet MAXIPOOL – R300,000 carryover, likely pool R3,000,000!

NOTE: TAB Place payouts on first 5 runners to finish in Gold Cup!

* Likely TAB Win pool Gold Cup: R1,200,000!

* Likely TAB Place pool Gold Cup: R900,000!