Spiritual Vodka breaks maiden as the Gold Cup Festival of Racing’s top spirit sponsor. There’s nothing shy about the vodka’s debut appearance at the races as the spirit celebrates the extraordinary.

The Exceptional New Zealand Vodka plans to host equally exceptional VIPs at their private tent at the Champions Cup on Saturday 29 July.

It’s no surprise that they’re also responsible for the 6th race of the day: The Spiritual Vodka Umgeni Handicap. As a vodka that honours victory, the merit-rated handicap race supports their belief that everyone has the potential to be exceptional. In addition, The Spiritual Vodka MR 94 Divided Handicap is the 9th race on Sunday 30 July.

Having just left the starting gate, it appears Spiritual Vodka is already in the money for a position in the spirit division. With several international awards already in their cup, the Exceptional New Zealand Vodka is reserved for those with exceptional taste and is pure enough to drink neat. Made with New Zealand artesian water, Spiritual Vodka’s smooth finish leaves not a drop of heat on the tongue.

Spiritual serves as a gateway for doing things differently, living for the thrill of surprise.

Join Spiritual Vodka at the Gold Cup Festival of Racing from 27-30 July 2017.

Press Release issued by Spiritual Vodka