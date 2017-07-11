Champions & Gold

The entries for the feature events of the Gold Cup Festival Of Racing weekend to be held on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July closed on Monday with 28 horses nominated for the eLAN Gr3 Gold Cup and 17 for the Gr1 Champions Cup.
It is not often that a Gr3 event carries a bigger stake than a Gr1 at the same festival, but the anomaly has arisen through the gradual downgrading of South Africa’s premier staying event over the past few seasons.
But both races – the Champions Cup run on Saturday 29 July and the Gold Cup on the Sunday 30 July – have attracted an outstanding entry that should guarantee racing of the highest level to close off a bumper SA Champions Season and the South African 2016-2017 racing season.
The festival features 19 races over the two days and begins with social events like the Gala Dinner on the Thursday and a Golf Day on the Friday, and will include a variety of entertainment on both race days.
The R1-million, Gr1 Champions Cup over 1 800m could see the Vodacom Durban July winner Marinaresco going for the double having won the race last year when trained by Mike Bass. Marinaresco’s participation in the race is yet to be confirmed but if he does run and win again, it could have the makings of another fairytale for the Bass family. Candice Robinson has also nominated her outstanding filly Nightingale that ran the race of her life when fourth by less than half a length to Marinaresco in the Vodacom Durban July.
R1 000 000 1800m
WORLD SPORTS BETTING CHAMPIONS CUP
|14
|Captain America
|(6G)
|60
|118
|A
|Brett Crawford
|17
|Marinaresco
|(4G)
|60
|118
|BA
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|15
|Deo Juvente
|(5G)
|60
|115
|A
|Geoff Woodruff
|4
|It’s My Turn
|(4G)
|60
|106
|A
|Justin Snaith
|10
|Sail South
|(6G)
|58
|114
|A
|Brett Crawford
|9
|Bulleting Home
|(5G)
|58
|110
|A
|Sean Tarry
|6
|French Navy
|(5G)
|58
|108
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|13
|Brazuca (AUS)
|(4C)
|58
|107
|A
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|2
|Ten Gun Salute (AUS)
|(4G)
|58
|106
|AT
|Duncan Howells
|8
|Judicial
|(6G)
|58
|105
|A
|Tyrone Zackey
|3
|Black Arthur
|(4G)
|58
|104
|A
|Justin Snaith
|11
|Bela-Bela
|(4F)
|57.5
|112
|A
|Justin Snaith
|12
|Nightingale
|(4F)
|57.5
|105
|A
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|5
|Table Bay (AUS)
|(3C)
|56.5
|109
|A
|Joey Ramsden
|1
|Matador Man
|(3G)
|56.5
|100
|A
|Sean Tarry
|16
|Witchcraft
|(4F)
|55.5
|102
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|7
|Final Judgement
|(3F)
|54
|103
|A
|Glen Kotzen
|(17)
It is a power-packed entry that includes the winner of the Premier’s Champions Trophy at Turffontein, Deo Juvente from the Geoff Woodruff stable, as well as the runner-up in that race, the Tyrone Jackey-trained Judicial. Brett Crawford has nominated his Gold Challenge winner Captain America.
Justin Snaith has entered three horses, headed by the brilliant filly Bela-Bela that cruised home in the Grade 1 Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes. This could well be the beautiful grey filly’s swansong appearance.
The Gold Cup entries include the winner of both the Gold Bowl at Turffontein and the SABC Gold Vase, Hermoso Mundo, from the Weiho Marwing stable. He could find strong opposition from the Justin Snaith duo of July fourth placed Krambambuli and Captain Splendid, the latter adding needle, having lost the Gold Vase in the boardroom to Hermoso Mundo on July day.
R1 250 000 3200m
eLAN GOLD CUP (Grade 3)
|16
|Krambambuli
|Accepted
|(5G)
|60
|107
|A
|Justin Snaith
|1
|Cool Chardonnay
|(5G)
|59
|104
|AT
|Weiho Marwing
|8
|Helderberg Blue
|(6G)
|58.5
|102
|A
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|23
|Mr Winsome
|(4G)
|58
|102
|A
|Dean Kannemeyer
|22
|Witchcraft
|(4F)
|58
|102
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|19
|Trophy Wife
|(5M)
|57.5
|99
|A
|Sean Tarry
|6
|Banner Hill
|(4G)
|57
|99
|A
|Glen Kotzen
|24
|Zante
|(5M)
|57
|98
|A
|Geoff Woodruff
|14
|Royal Badge
|(4G)
|56.5
|97
|A
|Adam Marcus
|3
|Cape Speed
|(4G)
|56
|96
|A
|Dean Kannemeyer
|12
|Hermoso Mundo
|(4G)
|56
|96
|A
|Weiho Marwing
|11
|Arch Rival
|(6G)
|56
|95
|BA
|Geoff Woodruff
|18
|Serissa
|(7G)
|56
|95
|A
|Sean Tarry
|4
|Captain Splendid
|Accepted
|(4G)
|55.5
|95
|A
|Justin Snaith
|15
|Francia
|(4F)
|55.5
|94
|A
|Justin Snaith
|27
|Fortissima
|(4F)
|55
|93
|BAT
|Joe Soma
|26
|Let It Rain
|(4G)
|54.5
|92
|AT
|Weiho Marwing
|2
|Royal Honour
|(4G)
|54.5
|92
|BA
|Paul Matchett
|20
|The Elmo Effect
|(5G)
|54.5
|91
|BA
|Gary Alexander
|17
|My World
|(5G)
|54
|89
|CA
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|25
|Storm Warning
|(7G)
|53.5
|88
|A
|Scott Kenny
|21
|Hyaku
|(5G)
|53.5
|87
|BAT
|Sean Tarry
|5
|Lions Emblem
|(6G)
|53
|86
|A
|Erico Verdonese
|13
|Kinaan (AUS)
|(4G)
|52.5
|85
|CA
|Mike de Kock
|7
|Estimation
|(4F)
|52
|82
|BA
|Gavin van Zyl
|28
|Gone Baby Gone
|(6G)
|52
|80
|A
|Glen Kotzen
|9
|New Fort
|(5G)
|52
|80
|A
|Glen Kotzen
|10
|Sabre Charge
|(3G)
|52
|77
|BAT
|Kumaran Naidoo
|(28)
Supplementary entries due by 11h00 on Monday 17 July, with declarations on Thursday 20 July.
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
2 comments on “Champions & Gold”
I can’t seem to find the date of this racing festival within the body of the article
Day 1 – Saturday 29 July
Day 2 – Sunday 30 July