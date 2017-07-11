Home » Racing & Sport » Champions & Gold

Champions & Gold

Curtain comes down on a bumper season

Updated on

The entries for the feature events of the Gold Cup Festival Of Racing weekend to be held on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July closed on Monday with 28 horses nominated for the eLAN Gr3 Gold Cup and 17 for the Gr1 Champions Cup.

July winner Marinaresco could go for the Champions Cup double

It is not often that a Gr3 event carries a bigger stake than a Gr1 at the same festival, but the anomaly has arisen through the gradual downgrading of South Africa’s premier staying event over the past few seasons.

But both races – the Champions Cup run on Saturday 29 July and the Gold Cup on the Sunday 30 July – have attracted an outstanding entry that should guarantee racing of the highest level to close off a bumper SA Champions Season and the South African 2016-2017 racing season.

The festival features 19 races over the two days and begins with social events like the Gala Dinner on the Thursday and a Golf Day on the Friday, and will include a variety of entertainment on both race days.

NightingalesJuly fourth placed Nightingale – possible for Champions Cup

The R1-million, Gr1 Champions Cup over 1 800m could see the Vodacom Durban July winner Marinaresco going for the double having won the race last year when trained by Mike Bass. Marinaresco’s participation in the race is yet to be confirmed but if he does run and win again, it could have the makings of another fairytale for the Bass family. Candice Robinson has also nominated her outstanding filly Nightingale that ran the race of her life when fourth by less than half a length to Marinaresco in the Vodacom Durban July.

R1 000 000 1800m
WORLD SPORTS BETTING CHAMPIONS CUP

14 Captain America (6G) 60 118 A Brett Crawford
17 Marinaresco (4G) 60 118 BA Candice Bass-Robinson
15 Deo Juvente (5G) 60 115 A Geoff Woodruff
4 It’s My Turn (4G) 60 106 A Justin Snaith
10 Sail South (6G) 58 114 A Brett Crawford
9 Bulleting Home (5G) 58 110 A Sean Tarry
6 French Navy (5G) 58 108 AT Sean Tarry
13 Brazuca (AUS) (4C) 58 107 A Johan Janse van Vuuren
2 Ten Gun Salute (AUS) (4G) 58 106 AT Duncan Howells
8 Judicial (6G) 58 105 A Tyrone Zackey
3 Black Arthur (4G) 58 104 A Justin Snaith
11 Bela-Bela (4F) 57.5 112 A Justin Snaith
12 Nightingale (4F) 57.5 105 A Candice Bass-Robinson
5 Table Bay (AUS) (3C) 56.5 109 A Joey Ramsden
1 Matador Man (3G) 56.5 100 A Sean Tarry
16 Witchcraft (4F) 55.5 102 AT Sean Tarry
7 Final Judgement (3F) 54 103 A Glen Kotzen
(17)

It is a power-packed entry that includes the winner of the Premier’s Champions Trophy at Turffontein, Deo Juvente from the Geoff Woodruff stable, as well as the runner-up in that race, the Tyrone Jackey-trained Judicial. Brett Crawford has nominated his Gold Challenge winner Captain America.

Justin Snaith has entered three horses, headed by the brilliant filly Bela-Bela that cruised home in the Grade 1 Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes. This could well be the beautiful grey filly’s swansong appearance.

July fourth placed Krambambuli goes for gold!

The Gold Cup entries include the winner of both the Gold Bowl at Turffontein and the SABC Gold Vase, Hermoso Mundo, from the Weiho Marwing stable. He could find strong opposition from the Justin Snaith duo of July fourth placed Krambambuli and Captain Splendid, the latter adding needle, having lost the Gold Vase in the boardroom to Hermoso Mundo on July day.

R1 250 000 3200m
eLAN GOLD CUP (Grade 3)

16 Krambambuli Accepted (5G) 60 107 A Justin Snaith
1 Cool Chardonnay (5G) 59 104 AT Weiho Marwing
8 Helderberg Blue (6G) 58.5 102 A Candice Bass-Robinson
23 Mr Winsome (4G) 58 102 A Dean Kannemeyer
22 Witchcraft (4F) 58 102 AT Sean Tarry
19 Trophy Wife (5M) 57.5 99 A Sean Tarry
6 Banner Hill (4G) 57 99 A Glen Kotzen
24 Zante (5M) 57 98 A Geoff Woodruff
14 Royal Badge (4G) 56.5 97 A Adam Marcus
3 Cape Speed (4G) 56 96 A Dean Kannemeyer
12 Hermoso Mundo (4G) 56 96 A Weiho Marwing
11 Arch Rival (6G) 56 95 BA Geoff Woodruff
18 Serissa (7G) 56 95 A Sean Tarry
4 Captain Splendid Accepted (4G) 55.5 95 A Justin Snaith
15 Francia (4F) 55.5 94 A Justin Snaith
27 Fortissima (4F) 55 93 BAT Joe Soma
26 Let It Rain (4G) 54.5 92 AT Weiho Marwing
2 Royal Honour (4G) 54.5 92 BA Paul Matchett
20 The Elmo Effect (5G) 54.5 91 BA Gary Alexander
17 My World (5G) 54 89 CA Candice Bass-Robinson
25 Storm Warning (7G) 53.5 88 A Scott Kenny
21 Hyaku (5G) 53.5 87 BAT Sean Tarry
5 Lions Emblem (6G) 53 86 A Erico Verdonese
13 Kinaan (AUS) (4G) 52.5 85 CA Mike de Kock
7 Estimation (4F) 52 82 BA Gavin van Zyl
28 Gone Baby Gone (6G) 52 80 A Glen Kotzen
9 New Fort (5G) 52 80 A Glen Kotzen
10 Sabre Charge (3G) 52 77 BAT Kumaran Naidoo
(28)

Supplementary entries due by 11h00 on Monday 17 July, with declarations on Thursday 20 July.

