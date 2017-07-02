Varsfontein Flyer’s Pure Class

Varsfontein’s star Dynasty filly Bela-Bela looks likely to be retired to stud after notching her third Gr1 success in facile fashion when slamming her opposition to win the R1 million Garden Province Stakes on July day.

While Varsfontein Stud’s Carl de Vos confirmed to the Sporting Post that the final decision was still in the balance – particularly given the fact (and temptation!)) that she looks to be racing at her peak and has never been better – he said that they generally did not race their fillies into their 5yo careers.

“Anthony Delpech said she has never felt so good. And the way she won on Saturday was really impressive. But why should we push her? She has won 3 Gr1’s, was placed in Gr1 company against the boys this season and has done all we have asked of her,” he said, adding that there may be something left for her before the end of the season.

The Cheveley Stud-bred Bela-Bela is living testimony again to the time-proven Varsfontein policy of buying the best, racing selectively and bringing them back to the paddock to produce the champions of tomorrow.

“We have taken things easier with her and she is now showing how good she really is. As a 3yo in KZN, she won a Gr1 and Gr2 but was not herself on July day. This was a different story with a structured approach this season,” he said, after the grey flyer had won by 3,75 lengths in a time of 94,89 secs.

She’s A Giver finished best of the rest, with Bella Sonata in third.

The smart 3yo Just Sensual never got into the hunt and finished in midfield.

When taxed on which stallion would be covering Bela-Bela in her first season at stud, Carl said that there were options. “Captain Al doesn’t cover maiden mares so we may consider Gimmethegreenlight or Judpot. But once again, these are collective decisions that will be made in due course.”

Justin Snaith, who was disappointed to have another Varsfontein bred galloper demoted after Captain Splendid had won the Gr3 Gold Vase, had to wait twelve years to win this Gr1 for the second time and admitted he was a relieved man after everybody was talking about Bela-Bela ‘the banker’ in the build-up.

“Everywhere I went it was Bela-Bela! So there was pressure. But that’s a plan come sweetly together. This race was the target to show how good she is – and boy, she is good! She just tired last time in the Gr1 Gold Challenge when running third. I must mention her groom Muleleki Ziwale. I have never seen a guy love and care for his horse like him. And when you are dealing with fillies, that makes all the difference to them putting it all in on the big days,” he said.

Bela-Bela took her stakes earnings to R2 586 875 at her seventh win with 2 places from 13 starts.

The Cheveley Stud product was purchased by Varsfontein Stud at the BSA National 2yo Sale for R1,4 million.

By Dynasty (Fort Wood), Bela-Bela hails from an outstanding winning female line. She is out of the prolific winner producing Mystic Spring (Royal Academy), whose champion sire, a Breeders Cup Mile winner, left behind no fewer than 167 stakes winner.

Mystic Spring’s dam, Secret Sunday, is a full sister to Mystiko – who gave Michael Roberts his first British classic when winning the 1991 English 2000 Guineas.