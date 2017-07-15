Champion Sprinter – Tarry Holds Key Today

Run at Greyville this afternoon, the R800 000 Gr1 Mercury Sprint, a race with a longstanding tradition of producing future stallions and champions, is perfectly placed to be the dealmaker for the Equus judging panel.

The 2015/16 Equus Champion Sprinter Talktothestars ran fifth in the Mercury Sprint last season and the Scott Bros’ bred galloper is back for more.

The 5yo has had a quieter 12 months after winning the Gr1 Tsogo Sun Sprint and the Gr2 Senor Santa last term to clinch the premier award. His sole win this season was achieved in a prep outing at Flamingo Park, with second cheques behind Highveld star Rafeef in the Gr1 Computaform Sprint and Search Party in the Gr2 Post Merchants.

Beyond Mike de Kock’s Gr1 Computaform winner and Highveld champion sprinter Rafeef, who arrives at Highlands next week to take up stud duties, Sean Tarry holds the aces for the title – two of his contenders in Bull Valley and Trip To Heaven run on Saturday, while the star mare Carry On Alice will have a host of supporters and must be the favourite for the award.

Trip To Heaven -who has never won a Gr1 – won the Gr2 Joburg Merchants and the Gr2 Diadem, with runner-up berths in the Gr1 Cape Flying Championship and the Gr1 Gold Challenge (run over a mile).

The lightly raced Gr1 Tsogo Sun Sprint winner Bull Valley was second behind Trip To Heaven in the Merchants.

Third in the Computaform Sprint, past Equus champion Carry On Alice is the only dual Gr1 winning sprinter this term.

The Mercury Sprint promises plenty on a bumper programme!

Recent Equus Champion Sprinters:

2015/16 – Talktothestars

2014/15 – Captain Of All

2013/14 – Via Africa

2012/13 – What A Winter

2011/12 – What A Winter

2010/11 – Val De Ra

2009/10 – JJ The Jet Plane

2008/9 – Rebel King

2007/8 – O Caesour