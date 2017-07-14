Quicksilver!

Trip To Heaven is a notoriously slow starter but his outstanding turn of foot makes up for that most days.

He comes in fresh in Saturday’s Gr1 Mercury Sprint off his gaining second to Captain America in the Rising Sun Gold Challenge, and as the highest rated galloper – and our highest rated sprinter – in the race over his optimum trip looks a worthy horse to beat as he bids for a career first Gr1 win!

Once the highest rated horse in the country, Talktothestars has found form again and after being a touch unlucky in the Tsogo Sun Sprint. He came on powerfully late in the Post Merchants over this track and trip and meets his conqueror Search Party on 2kgs better terms for that quarter length deficit.

The second bow in the Tarry attack is recent Gr1 Tsogo Sun Sprint winner Bull Valley, winner of five of his nine starts to date. The son of Toreador has the gate speed to make his 2 gate a lethal ally and Karl Zechner is no slouch in the irons. Back to his best, this 4yo looks set to fulfil his early promise.

Local star London Call is a kilo better off with Bull Valley for a 3 length beating in the Tsogo Sun Sprint. The 6yo son of Kahal is a course and distance winner, but seems to have a preference for Scottsville.

Last year’s winner Red Ray’s full-brother Brutal Force is the pick of the rides for Anton Marcus and on that basis alone there must be plenty of respect for the 5yo, known affectionately as ‘Fatty’’, to those closest to him. Brutal Force’s shocker in the Tsogo Sun Sprint can be ignored as he pulled up lame and on best form must be considered.

Search Party beat Talktothestars with an impressive pace display over the course and distance in the Post Merchants last month. The Brett Crawford speedster is drawn very wide this time and needs to give Talktothestars 2kgs – a tough ask.

Gary Alexander has a classy pair in the race, with Champagne Haze possibly the better – but drawn widest of all. The son of Kahal showed his paces with a solid prep effort at the Vaal just under three weeks ago and will strip fit.

His stablemate, course and distance winner Kangaroo Jack has not been racing at his very best form lately and looks to have a tough task from the 11 draw.

Justin Snaith’s Sergeant Hardy may have been in need of the outing when beaten 5 lengths by Bull Valley in the Tsogo Sun Sprint. His last run when carrying top weight and flying up late for second behind crack filly Sommerlied in the Durban Dash was eyecatching.

Gavin Lerena stays in South Africa this week to partner the smart Australian-bred 4yo, New Predator. The past Drill Hall Stakes winner faded out of the money in the Gold Challenge but looks best suited to 1400m – and should be right there if things go his way here.

Joey Ramsden’s second runner is 3yo Attenborough, who caught the eye on July day when staying on well over the too short polytrack 1000m. The son of Western Winter was slow away and failed to flatter in the Tsogo Sun Sprint when well beaten. He looks well held by Bull Valley on that run but has promised better things.

Mike Azzie travels with the smart 3yo son of Var, Rivarine, who won well last time after a quiet effort in the Computaform Sprint. A course-and-distance winner, he gets the services of Anthony Delpech and nicely drawn, must have place hopes.

It is hard to bet against the Tarry-Khumalo combination and with the best horse in the race at weight-for-age, we are siding with them and the high quality Trip To Heaven to hold his stablemate Bull Valley, with the likes of Talktothestars, New Predator and Rivarine in the mix for the places.