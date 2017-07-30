Future Stars In Action Today

The R750 000 Gr1 Premiers Champion Stakes is the battle ground for the new generation high-rollers. The absence of the boom colt Sand And Sea has opened up the playing field and a competitive contest looks guaranteed.

The return of the Golden Horseshoe top three could be the key to unravelling a fascinating contest, where a few less exposed bright prospects threaten to throw a spanner into the works.

The Golden Horseshoe produced a cliffhanger at the same venue over 200m shorter a month ago and with the Oratorio progeny promising classic fireworks, it could be the chance of runner-up and SP top-rated Ancestry to turn the tables on his conqueror, Purple Diamond.

A magnificent long-striding specimen, Ancestry caught the attention as a maiden when he chased Trojan Harbour home in the Gatecrasher Stakes. He went on to an easy win at his maiden next time, before returning to the Gatecrasher Stakes course and distance in the Golden Horseshoe. Despite losing a shoe, Ancestry flew late there to be denied by a nose by Purple Diamond. The extra 200m gives him the edge on Sunday and from the same stall-gate (8), with Bernard Fayd’herbe again taking the reins, he could make history in this country for his internationally proven sire.

Piere Strydom takes the ride from Nooresh Juglall on the Var colt, Purple Diamond – such an impressive and gutsy winner of the Golden Horseshoe last time. He has a less favourable draw on Sunday and it remains to be seen how he handles the extra 200m. Sean Tarry’s charge remains a serious contender.

SA Champion jockey elect Anthony Delpech partners the Querari colt Monks Hood. After a 7,50 length debut win, he failed to deliver on his massive reputation when running on too late for third in the Gatecrasher Stakes. Drawn widest of all, Monks Hood faces his biggest hurdle on Saturday – and a chance to show the nation if he is as good as many say he is.

Sean Tarry’s Captain And Master made up many lengths in a luckless passage to grab third and 1,30 lengths behind stablemate Purple Diamond in the Golden Horseshoe. Crying out for this trip, he is definitely worth another chance and looks to be the major opponent to Ancestry.

Runaway recent 1200m maiden winner Chantyman is the second of the Oratorio progeny and Dennis Bosch’ colt should relish the step up in trip but has a wide draw to overcome. He nevertheless looks a promising sort and could be lengths ahead of what he has shown in his two runs to date.

Cat’s Legacy ran on nicely for third in the KZN Yearling Sale Million but was well beaten behind Trojan Harbour in the Gatecrasher Stakes and needs to show more.

Mike de Kock and the Redoute’s Choice progeny have had a season to remember and the grey Mujallad, another nice looking graduate of the Inglis Easter Sale, steps up to the mile after registering his second win from six starts last time out. Assistant trainer Mathew de Kock said after that last win that Mujallad was improving all the while, and suggested that ‘he has more in the tank over further’.

Glen Kotzen saddles three runners, with form suggesting one thing – and jockey choice another! The highly vaunted Pack Leader has pulled a rails draw and will be looking to turn the tables on a surprise defeat by his stablemate Sea King last time over the Scotsville mile.

The latter was unplaced in the Gatecrasher Stakes but showed good improvement over the mile – and drawn 2, he may well be worth including in larger perms.

The third of the Tarry trio, Warrior’s Rest was well beaten in the Gold Medallion and returns from a nine week break following that effort. His fitness must be in doubt at his first Greyville start.

Joey Soma travels from Gauteng with Leftrightgoodnight. A positive draw ticks one box, but his form does not look strong enough to challenge here.

Borya shed his maiden at his fifth start on the Greyville polytrack and ran a fair enough race in the Gatecrasher Stakes when fourth (in receipt of 2kgs) behind Trojan Harbour. He has more to do here.

Third of the Kotzen runners, Eyes Wide Open looks the stable elect on jockey choice and the son of Dynasty could not have been more impressive than when shedding his maiden certificate at his second start three weeks ago. He has his first run at Greyville and could be the unexposed value dark horse if maintaining his improvement.

A great race in prospect with a handful of class colts taking each other on with an eye on Equus glory. Ancestry and Captain And Master both impressed last time and look the right pair to slog it out. Eyes Wide Open and Chantyman could be best of the rest.