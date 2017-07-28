Rhythm – Or The Blues?

Champion trainer Sean Tarry has a habit of dominating the big days and he must have a strong chance of pulling off the 2yo Gr1 double on Sunday. His Mambo In Seattle filly Desert Rhythm certainly looks the real deal in the Gr1 Thekwini Stakes.

The Nutfield Stud-bred Desert Rhythm registered her third victory in seven starts when beating Let It Flow to win the Gr2 Golden Slipper last time out. With the latter not pitching for this race, her closest rival from that encounter, stable companion Rockin Russian, has to make up two lengths to turn the tables.

Rockin Russian is better drawn than she was in the Golden Slipper and has run three decent races in her short career – although held on paper by Dean Kannemeyer’s Meryl on her Devon Air Stakes three length fourth.

Meryl gets the services of Anthony Delpech again and caught the eye when winning the Devon Air going away. She gave Sequined 2kgs and a half length beating and the latter maintained her form when beaten 1,75 lengths by Lady In Black (who gave her 3kgs) at Greyville two weeks ago. That throws Lady In Black into the mix.

A Dennis Drier-trained daughter of Dynasty, Lady In Black is unbeaten in two starts and all the talk has been about her being something special and a filly with a bright future. Her seasoned trainer said she was ‘all class’ and ‘very good’ when she skated home last time on the poly from an unfavourable draw – a dilemma she faces again.

Anton Marcus rides the unbeaten Folk Dance for Paul Peter. The daughter of Tiger Ridge has won her three starts with authority and jumps into the deep end from a wide gate at her first Greyville start.

The interestingly named Too Phat To Fly gave Rose In Bloom a major fright in the Listed Irridescence Stakes over the Kenilworth 1500m last time out. Richard Fourie gets aboard the Bezrin R20 000 buy for the first time at her Greyville opener and what a story it would be were she to win this!

It looks tough beyond the top six but Holly’s Vision showed up nicely when running third and 2,75 lengths behind Meryl in the Listed Devon Air Stakes. She is well drawn and might have a place chance if she stays the mile.

Meryl’s stablemate Mara shed her maiden certificate on the polytrack at her penultimate start and ran on steadily when beaten out of the money in the Golden Slipper. The daughter of Var has some stout blood on her dam side and while poorly drawn, could be another quartet kicker at best.

Course and distance maiden winner Flichity By Farr is bred for more ground and has her first dip into feature company at her fourth start. The betting may well be the best guide in her case.

Piere Strydom rides recent dual winner Frederico’s Dream for Mike Azzie. The grey daughter of Gimmethegreenlight has done little wrong and on a line through her debut collateral to Golden Slipper runner-up Let It Flow, she could be some value from a reasonable draw.

The Sail From Seattle 2yo’s are firing and Candice Dawson travels from Gauteng with recent maiden winner Illegal. The Danika Stud-bred galloper has had only two outings and finished 1,80 lengths behind Frederico’s Dream in the Let It Flow race on debut.

La Bella Mia ran a nice third in the Listed Ruffian Stakes but was then reported not striding out when finishing downfield in the KZN Yearling Sale Million last time out. She has drawn against the paint and looks likely to enjoy the mile that she tries for the first time.

Irish Flame’s R20 000 purchase Just My Style won her second start going away over the Turffontein 1450m last time at any price. She could be anything but has a wide draw to negotiate..

Recent Scottsville 1400m long-priced maiden winner Sorceress steps into the major league and is given an opportunity to show how good she is. She is difficult to assess after her two runs.

As is often the case, the fairer sex equivalent looks to have a more open look about it than the boys race and if Desert Rhythm fluffs her lines, the floodgates could be thrown wide open. Lady In Black is on the up and highly regarded by her connections – she ranks a serious danger, with Frederico’s Dream and Meryl snapping at their heels. Go wide in the exotic play.